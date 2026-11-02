Rising Violence Forces Hundreds of Sudanese Families to Flee North Darfur
(MENAFN) Escalating insecurity in Sudan's North Darfur state has forced approximately 1,150 people to abandon their homes over three days, as deteriorating security conditions continue to trigger population displacement, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The UN migration agency reported Sunday that its field teams recorded the displacement of an additional 1,150 residents from four villages in the Um Baru locality between Oct. 29 and 31. The affected communities include Muzbat, Oreri, Tari and Umm Haraz.
Displaced families have sought refuge in different destinations, with some relocating to safer areas within the same locality while others crossing into neighboring Chad, the agency said.
The IOM warned that conditions across the affected areas remain extremely unstable, with security concerns continuing to threaten local communities.
The latest displacement follows another wave reported earlier, when the organization documented the departure of 895 people from three villages in Um Baru on Oct. 24.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the national army since April 2023. Fighting erupted following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary organization into the country's armed forces.
The prolonged war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, creating one of the world's largest displacement emergencies.
The RSF currently maintains control over all five states of the Darfur region, although the army continues to hold certain areas in North and West Darfur. Meanwhile, government forces retain authority over most of Sudan's other states, including the capital, Khartoum.
Covering approximately one-fifth of Sudan's territory, Darfur forms a substantial part of the country, which extends across more than 1.8 million square kilometers. Most of Sudan's estimated 53 million residents currently live in territories controlled by the national army.
The UN migration agency reported Sunday that its field teams recorded the displacement of an additional 1,150 residents from four villages in the Um Baru locality between Oct. 29 and 31. The affected communities include Muzbat, Oreri, Tari and Umm Haraz.
Displaced families have sought refuge in different destinations, with some relocating to safer areas within the same locality while others crossing into neighboring Chad, the agency said.
The IOM warned that conditions across the affected areas remain extremely unstable, with security concerns continuing to threaten local communities.
The latest displacement follows another wave reported earlier, when the organization documented the departure of 895 people from three villages in Um Baru on Oct. 24.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the national army since April 2023. Fighting erupted following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary organization into the country's armed forces.
The prolonged war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, creating one of the world's largest displacement emergencies.
The RSF currently maintains control over all five states of the Darfur region, although the army continues to hold certain areas in North and West Darfur. Meanwhile, government forces retain authority over most of Sudan's other states, including the capital, Khartoum.
Covering approximately one-fifth of Sudan's territory, Darfur forms a substantial part of the country, which extends across more than 1.8 million square kilometers. Most of Sudan's estimated 53 million residents currently live in territories controlled by the national army.
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