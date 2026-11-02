Oman Sultan Visits China to Deepen Historic Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said arrived in Beijing on Sunday for an unprecedented state visit, becoming the first Omani head of state to travel to China since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The two-day visit represents a significant diplomatic milestone, taking place 48 years after Muscat and Beijing established formal relations in May 1978.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to welcome the Omani ruler during an official ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, following an invitation extended by the Chinese leader.
The visit reflects the longstanding relationship between the two nations and their expanding cooperation across several economic and strategic fields.
The diplomatic engagement also takes place against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities involving the United States and Iran, which began in February following military operations launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran.
Beyond their political relations, Oman holds an important position in China's regional energy and trade network. The sultanate ranks as China's fifth-largest crude oil supplier and fourth-largest trading partner among Arab countries.
Economic exchanges between the two countries have also expanded, with bilateral trade reaching $36.73 billion in 2024.
The two-day visit represents a significant diplomatic milestone, taking place 48 years after Muscat and Beijing established formal relations in May 1978.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to welcome the Omani ruler during an official ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, following an invitation extended by the Chinese leader.
The visit reflects the longstanding relationship between the two nations and their expanding cooperation across several economic and strategic fields.
The diplomatic engagement also takes place against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities involving the United States and Iran, which began in February following military operations launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran.
Beyond their political relations, Oman holds an important position in China's regional energy and trade network. The sultanate ranks as China's fifth-largest crude oil supplier and fourth-largest trading partner among Arab countries.
Economic exchanges between the two countries have also expanded, with bilateral trade reaching $36.73 billion in 2024.
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