Japan Unveils New Agency to Fight Mega-Quake Threat
(MENAFN) Japan opened a new national agency on Monday to sharpen its readiness for catastrophic earthquakes, floods and volcanic eruptions, a Japanese news agency reported.
The Tokyo-based National Disaster Management Agency, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will build regional hubs to tighten coordination with local governments. The hubs are aimed at preparing for potentially devastating earthquakes along the Nankai Trough, Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, as well as directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Sites for the hubs will be chosen by summer 2027, with operations set to start by July 2028.
Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono will double as disaster management minister, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.
The agency is the first created directly under Cabinet oversight since the Digital Agency was established in September 2021. It will back municipalities struggling with tight budgets and a shortage of disaster management experts.
The disaster management minister will be empowered to recommend improvements to other government bodies.
Top priorities include upgrading evacuation shelters, cutting disaster-related deaths and making sure essential supplies reach displaced residents.
The agency will also oversee rebuilding in earthquake-hit regions while tackling increasingly severe flooding tied to heavy rainfall nationwide.
The Tokyo-based National Disaster Management Agency, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will build regional hubs to tighten coordination with local governments. The hubs are aimed at preparing for potentially devastating earthquakes along the Nankai Trough, Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, as well as directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Sites for the hubs will be chosen by summer 2027, with operations set to start by July 2028.
Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono will double as disaster management minister, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.
The agency is the first created directly under Cabinet oversight since the Digital Agency was established in September 2021. It will back municipalities struggling with tight budgets and a shortage of disaster management experts.
The disaster management minister will be empowered to recommend improvements to other government bodies.
Top priorities include upgrading evacuation shelters, cutting disaster-related deaths and making sure essential supplies reach displaced residents.
The agency will also oversee rebuilding in earthquake-hit regions while tackling increasingly severe flooding tied to heavy rainfall nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment