Qatar Denounces Attack on LNG Vessel in Gulf Waters
(MENAFN) Qatar has denounced an assault on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda while navigating the Gulf, warning that the incident could endanger international shipping routes and disrupt global energy supplies.
In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the tanker is owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat, and expressed strong condemnation of the incident.
The ministry characterized the attack as “a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.”
It further stressed that Qatar “reserves the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its property, safeguard its interests and ensure the safety of its vessels and crews,” emphasizing its commitment to protecting national assets and maritime personnel.
Meanwhile, the relevant Qatari authorities have launched investigations to determine how the attack occurred and establish the identities of those responsible.
The ministry cautioned that such “reckless and irresponsible practices” could trigger serious consequences for regional stability, international security and the wider global economy.
It also raised concerns about the environmental implications of targeting energy transport vessels, noting that such incidents could cause significant damage to marine ecosystems and threaten water security across countries in the region.
In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the tanker is owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat, and expressed strong condemnation of the incident.
The ministry characterized the attack as “a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.”
It further stressed that Qatar “reserves the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its property, safeguard its interests and ensure the safety of its vessels and crews,” emphasizing its commitment to protecting national assets and maritime personnel.
Meanwhile, the relevant Qatari authorities have launched investigations to determine how the attack occurred and establish the identities of those responsible.
The ministry cautioned that such “reckless and irresponsible practices” could trigger serious consequences for regional stability, international security and the wider global economy.
It also raised concerns about the environmental implications of targeting energy transport vessels, noting that such incidents could cause significant damage to marine ecosystems and threaten water security across countries in the region.
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