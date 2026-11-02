EU Calls on Poland to Uphold Constitutional Rules Amid Judicial Dispute
(MENAFN) The European Union has urged Polish authorities to ensure that the country's Constitutional Tribunal operates in line with national constitutional provisions and European legal requirements as political tensions surrounding the judiciary continue to intensify.
A European Commission spokesperson said Sunday that the bloc was closely monitoring the latest developments and stressed the importance of maintaining the tribunal's proper functioning.
"The Commission is following closely the recent developments," the spokesperson said.
"It is for the Polish authorities to ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can function in accordance with the Polish constitution and in respect of the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union," she added.
The official also addressed the appointment of eight additional members to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, explaining that the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the Sejm, has the constitutional authority to make such nominations.
In support of this position, she referred to an opinion issued by the Venice Commission on Oct. 13, 2026, which affirmed the Sejm's powers to appoint the new tribunal members.
She also highlighted a ruling issued by the European Court of Human Rights on May 5, 2026, which introduced interim measures requiring Polish authorities not to obstruct judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026 from assuming their positions or carrying out their judicial responsibilities.
"Also, on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued interim measures obliging the competent Polish authorities to refrain from hindering the taking up and exercise of judicial duties by judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026," she added.
A European Commission spokesperson said Sunday that the bloc was closely monitoring the latest developments and stressed the importance of maintaining the tribunal's proper functioning.
"The Commission is following closely the recent developments," the spokesperson said.
"It is for the Polish authorities to ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can function in accordance with the Polish constitution and in respect of the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union," she added.
The official also addressed the appointment of eight additional members to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, explaining that the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the Sejm, has the constitutional authority to make such nominations.
In support of this position, she referred to an opinion issued by the Venice Commission on Oct. 13, 2026, which affirmed the Sejm's powers to appoint the new tribunal members.
She also highlighted a ruling issued by the European Court of Human Rights on May 5, 2026, which introduced interim measures requiring Polish authorities not to obstruct judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026 from assuming their positions or carrying out their judicial responsibilities.
"Also, on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued interim measures obliging the competent Polish authorities to refrain from hindering the taking up and exercise of judicial duties by judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026," she added.
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