Yemen Appoints New Governors for Al-Bayda, Al-Jawf Amid Ongoing Conflict
(MENAFN) Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council has announced new leadership appointments in two strategically important provinces, issuing decrees on Sunday naming governors for al-Bayda in central Yemen and al-Jawf in the north, both of which are partly controlled by the Houthi movement.
Under the new decisions, Major General Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi will assume the governorship of al-Bayda, while Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi has been appointed governor of al-Jawf in addition to taking command of its military axis, according to reports from official government sources.
The changes involve a reshuffling of existing provincial leadership. Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi in al-Bayda, while al-Akimi replaces al-Awadhi, who previously headed the administration in al-Jawf.
The appointments come against a backdrop of continued military tensions in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters remain engaged in confrontations over strategically important areas.
The Houthi movement maintains control over most of al-Bayda, whereas authority in al-Jawf remains divided between the group and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Al-Bayda occupies an important position within Yemen because of its central location and borders with eight neighboring provinces, four situated to its north and four to its south.
Al-Jawf also carries considerable strategic importance due to its shared border with Saudi Arabia and its proximity to several Houthi-controlled provinces, including Saada, Amran and Sanaa. The province also borders Marib and Hadhramaut, which remain under government control.
Under the new decisions, Major General Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi will assume the governorship of al-Bayda, while Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi has been appointed governor of al-Jawf in addition to taking command of its military axis, according to reports from official government sources.
The changes involve a reshuffling of existing provincial leadership. Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi in al-Bayda, while al-Akimi replaces al-Awadhi, who previously headed the administration in al-Jawf.
The appointments come against a backdrop of continued military tensions in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters remain engaged in confrontations over strategically important areas.
The Houthi movement maintains control over most of al-Bayda, whereas authority in al-Jawf remains divided between the group and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Al-Bayda occupies an important position within Yemen because of its central location and borders with eight neighboring provinces, four situated to its north and four to its south.
Al-Jawf also carries considerable strategic importance due to its shared border with Saudi Arabia and its proximity to several Houthi-controlled provinces, including Saada, Amran and Sanaa. The province also borders Marib and Hadhramaut, which remain under government control.
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