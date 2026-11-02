Russia, Ukraine Emergency Apps Hacked, Fake Alerts Sent
(MENAFN) Cyberattacks struck the emergency alert mobile apps of both Russia and Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, pushing false warnings to users on both sides of the war.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its Air Alert app likely suffered “hostile interference” after bogus warnings appeared on users’ phones. “There is no radiation threat,” the service said on Telegram, urging residents to stay calm and rely on official updates.
Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications later pointed the finger at Moscow. It said users had received “strange messages,” among them a Russian-language note referencing the Oreshnik missile.
Hours later, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry disclosed that its own mobile app had been the target of a “massive cyberattack” that let attackers feed false information to the public.
The ministry stressed that Russia’s wider public warning system was working normally and had not been breached. Sirens, loudspeakers, SMS messages, and television and radio broadcasts continued to deliver alerts, it said, describing the app as merely a supplementary information service.
Specialists are working to restore the app, and the situation is “under control.”
Moscow did not name a suspect. It remains unclear whether the two incidents are linked.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its Air Alert app likely suffered “hostile interference” after bogus warnings appeared on users’ phones. “There is no radiation threat,” the service said on Telegram, urging residents to stay calm and rely on official updates.
Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications later pointed the finger at Moscow. It said users had received “strange messages,” among them a Russian-language note referencing the Oreshnik missile.
Hours later, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry disclosed that its own mobile app had been the target of a “massive cyberattack” that let attackers feed false information to the public.
The ministry stressed that Russia’s wider public warning system was working normally and had not been breached. Sirens, loudspeakers, SMS messages, and television and radio broadcasts continued to deliver alerts, it said, describing the app as merely a supplementary information service.
Specialists are working to restore the app, and the situation is “under control.”
Moscow did not name a suspect. It remains unclear whether the two incidents are linked.
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