Israel Continues to Breach Gaza’s Ceasefire, Killing Eight
(MENAFN) At least eight Palestinians, including a child and five police officers, were killed in Israeli attacks targeting different areas of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, while several others suffered injuries, according to medical sources. The incidents occurred amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last year.
Five Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medical personnel at Nasser Hospital.
Local sources reported that the strike landed near schools attended by children, triggering fear and panic among those in the surrounding area.
Gaza's Interior Ministry confirmed that five police officers were among those killed, stating that Israeli forces targeted them while they were performing their routine duties in al-Mawasi.
The ministry also reported that Israeli fire has killed at least 75 police officers across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike struck al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, killing three Palestinians, including a father and his four-year-old son, according to medical personnel at al-Shifa Hospital.
The same sources reported that six additional people sustained injuries of varying degrees, including a woman and her child.
Five Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medical personnel at Nasser Hospital.
Local sources reported that the strike landed near schools attended by children, triggering fear and panic among those in the surrounding area.
Gaza's Interior Ministry confirmed that five police officers were among those killed, stating that Israeli forces targeted them while they were performing their routine duties in al-Mawasi.
The ministry also reported that Israeli fire has killed at least 75 police officers across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike struck al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, killing three Palestinians, including a father and his four-year-old son, according to medical personnel at al-Shifa Hospital.
The same sources reported that six additional people sustained injuries of varying degrees, including a woman and her child.
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