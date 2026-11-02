Kremlin Says Putin Remains Open to Direct Talks with Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin remains willing to hold direct discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and would respond if his Ukrainian counterpart contacted him, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview published Sunday.
Ushakov indicated that Moscow had not ruled out direct communication between the two leaders, stressing that Putin had consistently remained open to negotiations.
"I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks," Ushakov said.
He also indicated that Zelenskyy could travel to the Russian capital to meet Putin in person, suggesting Moscow was prepared to host discussions if the Ukrainian leader wished to proceed.
"He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come," Ushakov said.
Kremlin Backs Initial Russia-US-Ukraine Negotiations
Commenting on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Ushakov proposed that the opening stages of negotiations should bring together representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
He further suggested that European countries could become involved in subsequent discussions, while maintaining that the initial meetings should follow a three-party framework.
Ushakov pointed to existing communication channels between Moscow and Washington as a reason for adopting this approach.
"We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format," he said.
Ushakov indicated that Moscow had not ruled out direct communication between the two leaders, stressing that Putin had consistently remained open to negotiations.
"I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks," Ushakov said.
He also indicated that Zelenskyy could travel to the Russian capital to meet Putin in person, suggesting Moscow was prepared to host discussions if the Ukrainian leader wished to proceed.
"He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come," Ushakov said.
Kremlin Backs Initial Russia-US-Ukraine Negotiations
Commenting on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Ushakov proposed that the opening stages of negotiations should bring together representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
He further suggested that European countries could become involved in subsequent discussions, while maintaining that the initial meetings should follow a three-party framework.
Ushakov pointed to existing communication channels between Moscow and Washington as a reason for adopting this approach.
"We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format," he said.
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