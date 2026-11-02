Yemen, UK Discuss Political Developments at Manama Dialogue
(MENAFN) Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba met with British Middle East and North Africa Minister Stephen Doughty on Sunday during the Manama Dialogue 2026, with discussions focusing on developments in Yemen and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations as well as joint efforts to confront the Houthi movement, according to a statement released by Yemen's Foreign Ministry.
Both officials also examined the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where residents continue to face severe difficulties as a result of the siege imposed by the Houthis.
During the discussions, Doughty reiterated Britain's commitment to supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained trapped in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 aimed at supporting the internationally recognized authorities.
Years of fighting have devastated the country and contributed to one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on international aid to meet their basic needs.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations as well as joint efforts to confront the Houthi movement, according to a statement released by Yemen's Foreign Ministry.
Both officials also examined the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Taiz, southwestern Yemen, where residents continue to face severe difficulties as a result of the siege imposed by the Houthis.
During the discussions, Doughty reiterated Britain's commitment to supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government, the ministry said.
Yemen has remained trapped in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 aimed at supporting the internationally recognized authorities.
Years of fighting have devastated the country and contributed to one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, leaving millions of Yemenis reliant on international aid to meet their basic needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment