Israeli Forces Detain Palestinians During West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces detained five Palestinians on Sunday during operations targeting residential properties in Nablus and Qalandiya refugee camp, located north of occupied East Jerusalem in the West Bank.
According to reports, Israeli troops entered the town of Burin, south of Nablus, and searched several houses before taking four young Palestinian men into custody, as stated by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a non-governmental organization.
A separate arrest operation was conducted in Qalandiya refugee camp, where another young Palestinian man was detained by Israeli forces.
Such operations have become a frequent occurrence across the occupied West Bank, with Israeli forces conducting raids almost daily and detaining Palestinians, including men, women and children. These incursions are often accompanied by reported assaults against residents and their families, alongside damage to homes and the destruction or vandalism of personal belongings.
Palestinian statistics indicate that approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli detention facilities. The figure includes around 350 minors and 90 women.
Human rights groups have raised concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees, reporting cases of torture, deliberate food deprivation and inadequate medical care. These conditions have reportedly contributed to dozens of deaths among prisoners.
Israeli military operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have expanded since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, alongside an escalation in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
According to reports, Israeli troops entered the town of Burin, south of Nablus, and searched several houses before taking four young Palestinian men into custody, as stated by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a non-governmental organization.
A separate arrest operation was conducted in Qalandiya refugee camp, where another young Palestinian man was detained by Israeli forces.
Such operations have become a frequent occurrence across the occupied West Bank, with Israeli forces conducting raids almost daily and detaining Palestinians, including men, women and children. These incursions are often accompanied by reported assaults against residents and their families, alongside damage to homes and the destruction or vandalism of personal belongings.
Palestinian statistics indicate that approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli detention facilities. The figure includes around 350 minors and 90 women.
Human rights groups have raised concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees, reporting cases of torture, deliberate food deprivation and inadequate medical care. These conditions have reportedly contributed to dozens of deaths among prisoners.
Israeli military operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have expanded since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, alongside an escalation in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
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