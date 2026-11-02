Trump Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal
(MENAFN) A federal judge in the United States has permanently thrown out President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which stemmed from an article concerning an allegedly sexually suggestive birthday letter addressed to Jeffrey Epstein and attributed to Trump, according to media reports on Saturday.
US District Judge Darrin P. Gayles determined that Trump's legal filing did not sufficiently establish that the newspaper published the report with “actual malice,” a key legal requirement in defamation cases involving public figures.
The court also dismissed Trump's contention that the publication should have refrained from releasing the article after he denied being the author of the letter. Gayles argued that imposing such an obligation on journalists would conflict with constitutional protections under the First Amendment.
“Were that the law, any time a public figure or his team denies an accusation, journalists would be immediately blocked from publishing negative or contradictory press,” Gayles wrote.
The latest ruling follows an earlier decision in April, when the judge initially dismissed the lawsuit but gave Trump an opportunity to submit an amended complaint addressing the legal shortcomings.
However, after reviewing the revised filing, Gayles concluded that it had not resolved the fundamental problems identified in the original case. He therefore issued a dismissal with prejudice, meaning Trump cannot bring the same lawsuit again before that court.
Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, welcomed the outcome, with a company spokesperson stating, “We’re pleased with the court’s decision,”
US District Judge Darrin P. Gayles determined that Trump's legal filing did not sufficiently establish that the newspaper published the report with “actual malice,” a key legal requirement in defamation cases involving public figures.
The court also dismissed Trump's contention that the publication should have refrained from releasing the article after he denied being the author of the letter. Gayles argued that imposing such an obligation on journalists would conflict with constitutional protections under the First Amendment.
“Were that the law, any time a public figure or his team denies an accusation, journalists would be immediately blocked from publishing negative or contradictory press,” Gayles wrote.
The latest ruling follows an earlier decision in April, when the judge initially dismissed the lawsuit but gave Trump an opportunity to submit an amended complaint addressing the legal shortcomings.
However, after reviewing the revised filing, Gayles concluded that it had not resolved the fundamental problems identified in the original case. He therefore issued a dismissal with prejudice, meaning Trump cannot bring the same lawsuit again before that court.
Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, welcomed the outcome, with a company spokesperson stating, “We’re pleased with the court’s decision,”
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