Golan Warns Netanyahu May Use Iran Conflict to Retain Power
(MENAFN) Israeli Democrats leader Yair Golan cautioned Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use the possibility of renewed military confrontation with Iran as a means of maintaining his position, amid political uncertainty following last week's elections.
Golan highlighted the increasing possibility of another escalation between Israel and Iran, pointing to what he described as a recurring pattern of confrontations.
"The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing," Golan wrote on US social media platform X.
"We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed," he added.
His comments followed reports indicating that Israel and the United States could consider launching another military operation against Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Golan also questioned Netanyahu's ability to oversee another confrontation, arguing that the prime minister "lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity" to manage a renewed conflict with Tehran.
He further urged Israeli political leaders to establish an alternative government, warning that the country's security could face serious risks if Netanyahu remains in charge.
Emphasizing the urgency of a political transition, Golan said establishing a new government without delay was "of utmost importance, as Israel's security and the safety of its citizens are at stake."
Golan highlighted the increasing possibility of another escalation between Israel and Iran, pointing to what he described as a recurring pattern of confrontations.
"The likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing," Golan wrote on US social media platform X.
"We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed," he added.
His comments followed reports indicating that Israel and the United States could consider launching another military operation against Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Golan also questioned Netanyahu's ability to oversee another confrontation, arguing that the prime minister "lacks the moral legitimacy, and even the basic capacity" to manage a renewed conflict with Tehran.
He further urged Israeli political leaders to establish an alternative government, warning that the country's security could face serious risks if Netanyahu remains in charge.
Emphasizing the urgency of a political transition, Golan said establishing a new government without delay was "of utmost importance, as Israel's security and the safety of its citizens are at stake."
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