Bigg Boss Bangla 3: Rajveer-Nandini's Intimate Lip-Lock Video Goes Viral, Saurav Warns Them - WATCH

Bigg Boss shows all over the country make news for their love tales and brutal battles. However, the candidates in 'Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3' have entirely disregarded their limitations. Contestants Rajveer Dey and Nandini Dutta are currently receiving a lot of criticism. The duo converted the reality program into an OYO room, openly romancing and kissing in front of the cameras.

Hiding under a shirt for a lip lock!

This couple's video recordings are currently becoming viral on social media. The pair made it a regular ritual to sit on the garden area sofa and hug and kiss each other. They even went so far as to cover their faces with a shirt to avoid the cameras and exchanged a passionate kiss. Netizens saw the couple's excessive behavior and criticized them online. People are openly asking whether this is the Bigg Boss house or a private hotel room.

'This is a family show, learn some respect': Dada gives a strict warning!

Former Team India captain and show host Sourav Ganguly lost it completely over the couple's conduct during the weekend's Dada Darbar. He was absolutely furious with both of them on stage and gave them a final warning. He told them bluntly that the viewers had liked the connection at the start, but they have now gone absolutely over the limit. He made it very clear that it's not wrong to fall in love, but the point is that families come together to watch this show. He said Bigg Boss would never allow such crude behaviour and that they were now completely out of place in the show. He went on to say that they were not fit for the show and that he would get rid of them if they carried on with this nonsense.

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Who are Rajveer and Nandini?

Rajveer Dey is an actor and model from Siliguri, West Bengal who rose to fame in 2023 by being part of MTV's show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. He also joined the Bigg Boss Bangla house as a wild card entrant.

Nandini Dutta is a famous actress in Bengali TV and OTT space. She has become a household name after appearing in shows like Basanta Bilash Messbari, Ram Krishna and Bodhon Web Series.

Now fans are curious to know whether this couple will ignore their love affair and turn their attention to the game after receiving stern warnings from Sourav Ganguly or if they will be evicted from the house.