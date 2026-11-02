Sumit Sureka Elected Chairman Of CLFMA Of India For 2026-2028
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 1, 2026: CLFMA of India, the apex body representing India's livestock feed and allied sectors, has elected Mr. Sumit Sureka as its Chairman for the 2026-2028 term.
Mr. Sureka currently serves as Managing Director of Shivshakti Agro (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Amrit Breeder Farms Pvt. Ltd., and Director of Impressico Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
With more than 30 years of experience in the animal feed and poultry industries, Mr. Sureka brings with him a depth of experience shaped by decades of close involvement with the sector.
His professional expertise spans some of the most important areas of India's animal agriculture ecosystem, including poultry, dairy, aquaculture and piggery nutrition, as well as poultry breeding, hatchery operations and broiler integration.
Complementing his operational experience is a strong foundation in management, finance and business strategy, giving him a comprehensive perspective on the opportunities, complexities and evolving priorities of the animal nutrition and poultry sectors.
Over the years, his journey has been defined not only by business leadership, but also by sustained participation in industry institutions.
Before being elected Chairman, Mr. Sureka served as Deputy Chairman of CLFMA of India for the past six years, contributing closely to the organisation and its engagement with the wider livestock and feed industry.
He also serves as Vice President of the West Bengal Poultry Federation and is an alumnus of London Business School and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.
His election as Chairman marks a distinguished milestone in a professional journey built on experience, industry stewardship and an enduring commitment to the advancement of India's animal agriculture sector.
At a time when the livestock and feed industries are navigating changing market dynamics, input challenges, technology-led transformation and evolving farmer expectations, the role of industry leadership carries greater significance than ever.
The 2026-2028 tenure therefore represents more than a change in office. It brings an opportunity to strengthen dialogue, deepen collaboration and encourage a more connected and forward-looking approach across the industry.
For Shivshakti Agro, the appointment is a moment of immense pride and collective distinction.
It reflects not only the recognition of Mr. Sureka's professional journey, but also the trust placed in his ability to contribute to the industry at a broader level.
Shivshakti Agro extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Sumit Sureka on his election as Chairman of CLFMA of India and wishes him a distinguished and impactful tenure ahead.
May this new chapter be defined by purposeful leadership, meaningful collaboration and enduring progress for the industry.
Mr. Sureka currently serves as Managing Director of Shivshakti Agro (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Amrit Breeder Farms Pvt. Ltd., and Director of Impressico Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
With more than 30 years of experience in the animal feed and poultry industries, Mr. Sureka brings with him a depth of experience shaped by decades of close involvement with the sector.
His professional expertise spans some of the most important areas of India's animal agriculture ecosystem, including poultry, dairy, aquaculture and piggery nutrition, as well as poultry breeding, hatchery operations and broiler integration.
Complementing his operational experience is a strong foundation in management, finance and business strategy, giving him a comprehensive perspective on the opportunities, complexities and evolving priorities of the animal nutrition and poultry sectors.
Over the years, his journey has been defined not only by business leadership, but also by sustained participation in industry institutions.
Before being elected Chairman, Mr. Sureka served as Deputy Chairman of CLFMA of India for the past six years, contributing closely to the organisation and its engagement with the wider livestock and feed industry.
He also serves as Vice President of the West Bengal Poultry Federation and is an alumnus of London Business School and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.
His election as Chairman marks a distinguished milestone in a professional journey built on experience, industry stewardship and an enduring commitment to the advancement of India's animal agriculture sector.
At a time when the livestock and feed industries are navigating changing market dynamics, input challenges, technology-led transformation and evolving farmer expectations, the role of industry leadership carries greater significance than ever.
The 2026-2028 tenure therefore represents more than a change in office. It brings an opportunity to strengthen dialogue, deepen collaboration and encourage a more connected and forward-looking approach across the industry.
For Shivshakti Agro, the appointment is a moment of immense pride and collective distinction.
It reflects not only the recognition of Mr. Sureka's professional journey, but also the trust placed in his ability to contribute to the industry at a broader level.
Shivshakti Agro extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Sumit Sureka on his election as Chairman of CLFMA of India and wishes him a distinguished and impactful tenure ahead.
May this new chapter be defined by purposeful leadership, meaningful collaboration and enduring progress for the industry.
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