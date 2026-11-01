Global Buyers Praise Airwheel AI Wheel Boarding Carry On Smart 20 Inch Hand Luxury Cabin Suitcase At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, CHINA, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is now underway in Guangzhou, with Phase 3 entering its third day on November 2. As one of the world's major trade events, the exhibition brings together international buyers and businesses to explore new products, emerging technologies, and global trade opportunities.









At this year's event, Airwheel is presenting its smart rideable suitcase portfolio and intelligent mobility innovations, attracting attention from international visitors. Through a combination of electric drive technology, intelligent controls, automated mechanical structures, and contemporary industrial design, Airwheel is demonstrating how traditional luggage can evolve into a more versatile travel companion.

Beyond a Single Product: Building a Broader Smart Mobility Ecosystem









Airwheel's exhibition highlights a diversified portfolio designed for different travel needs, user groups, and mobility scenarios.

The SE3S series, including the SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase, SE3SX Cabin Suitcase, and SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase, represents the brand's continued development of smart rideable cabin luggage. Combining luggage storage with electric riding functionality, these models are designed to make movement through airports, exhibition venues, and other large spaces more convenient. Depending on the model, features include app connectivity, Apple Find My support, and intelligent lighting and control functions. Most models in this series offer a maximum riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h.

For travelers who need greater storage capacity, the SE3T Ai Wheel offers a larger 24-inch format with approximately 48 liters of storage space. Its design extends Airwheel's smart mobility concept beyond conventional cabin luggage.

Airwheel also develops products for younger users. The SQ3S Kids Suitcase, designed for children aged 5–8, combines luggage storage with rideable functionality and entertainment features, including a built-in speaker and Bluetooth audio connectivity. It reflects the brand's broader approach to developing intelligent travel products for different age groups and everyday scenarios.









Together, these products demonstrate Airwheel's effort to move beyond a single smart suitcase concept and build a broader portfolio around intelligent travel and personal mobility.

Automated Structures and Intelligent Controls Enhance the Riding Experience

Among the products on display, the SE3SXD Ai Suitcase showcases Airwheel's exploration of more advanced automation and integrated control technologies.

Its automated mechanical design enables key components to extend and retract through coordinated operation. With one-touch activation, the front-wheel assembly and smart riding handle can automatically extend and lock into position, simplifying the transition between luggage and riding modes.

Selected Airwheel models also support app-based controls, allowing users to access functions such as riding settings, lighting adjustments, and remote operations. Depending on the model, intelligent alerts can provide notifications related to battery status or connection range. Apple Find My integration on compatible models adds another layer of convenience when locating luggage.

These features reflect Airwheel's continued investment in combining mechanical engineering, electric mobility, and connected technology to improve the overall travel experience.

Engineering Details Designed Around Practical Travel Needs

Beyond intelligent functions, Airwheel places emphasis on product structure, materials, and everyday usability.

Selected models feature a removable 73.26Wh modular lithium battery, providing flexibility for battery handling during transportation.

The use of ABS and PC composite materials on selected models helps balance structural strength and portability. Airwheel also applies patented structural designs and integrated frame solutions to support product durability and riding stability.

USB output is available on selected models, providing an additional charging option for compatible electronic devices while traveling.

By integrating these practical details with electric drive and intelligent control systems, Airwheel aims to make smart luggage more adaptable to the needs of modern travelers.

More Than 600 Global Patents and International Design Recognition

Airwheel's product development is supported by ongoing research into motion control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and mechanical structures.

The company has accumulated more than 600 global patents, reflecting its continued work in smart mobility technologies and product engineering.

Its smart rideable suitcase portfolio has also received recognition from international design and innovation programs, including the WGA Wonder Global Design Award, iLuxury Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, Asian Design Awards, French Design Awards, and MUSE Design Awards.

These recognitions reflect Airwheel's ongoing efforts to combine practical functionality, technological innovation, and industrial design in products intended for international markets.

Connecting Global Markets Through Intelligent Mobility

Airwheel continues to expand its international presence, with products distributed across 68 countries and regions and supported by more than 4,600 retail terminals worldwide.

The Canton Fair provides an opportunity for the brand to engage directly with international distributors, retailers, and business partners, exchange market insights, and explore new cooperation opportunities.

Meet Airwheel at the 140th Canton Fair

Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair runs from October 31 to November 4, 2026. International buyers, distributors, retailers, and business partners are invited to visit Airwheel's exhibition spaces and experience its smart rideable suitcase portfolio firsthand.

Exhibition Dates: October 31–November 4, 2026

Exhibition Phase: Phase 3

Booth Numbers: 20.2J37-38, 20.2K11-12, and 18.1K04

Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Airwheel welcomes visitors from around the world to explore its latest smart mobility innovations and discuss potential business cooperation.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a smart mobility brand focused on intelligent electric mobility and smart luggage solutions for modern travel and everyday transportation. Its product portfolio includes smart rideable suitcases and personal mobility products that combine electric drive technology, intelligent controls, and contemporary industrial design.

With continued investment in research and development, a growing international presence, and a portfolio of internationally recognized designs, Airwheel is exploring new ways to make everyday travel more intelligent, convenient, and connected.

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