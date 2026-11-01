Banyan Group Residences Returns To Hong Kong With Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Two-day exhibition on 7 and 8 November at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong presents six Laguna Phuket developments, as more buyers make Phuket homeHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Banyan Group Residences returns with a two-day sales exhibition on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, presenting six signature developments from its Phuket collection at the Alexandra Room, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Hong Kong buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.
The exhibition follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, up 38% year on year.
“Hong Kong buyers know Phuket well, and what we are seeing now is a shift in how they think about it – not only as a holiday destination, but as a place to live,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.“More people are choosing to make Phuket home, and that is what makes it a sound long-term investment.”
Laguna Phuket is home to more than 70 nationalities, and across Phuket foreign buyers now account for over 60% of condominium purchases, many choosing to live in their properties rather than simply invest.
Banyan Group Residences expects to launch up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.
Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally for branded residences (Savills, 2025-26), Banyan Group Residences will showcase six developments at the exhibition, including some of the most exclusive it has ever released:
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea
Just six three-bedroom duplex residences between Laguna Phuket's lagoons and Bang Tao Beach, with yacht-inspired design, private pools and a home gym in each.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus
Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space – among the most luxurious condominiums ever released in Phuket.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna
Eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift, garden terrace and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.
Angsana Golf Residences Topaz
Two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses in three low-rise buildings overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with private rooftop pools.
Bellaguna Golf Residences
Low-rise buildings amid tropical gardens overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools.
Bellaguna Lake Residences
One- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with private rooftop pools on selected units.
Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with privileges at Banyan Group hotels, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, plus a year of complimentary property management.
Banyan Living
Owners can also opt into Banyan Living, the Group's hospitality-led rental and management platform.
To attend, RSVP to ... or visit href="" banyangroupresidences/hongkong-showcas
Hong Kong buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.
The exhibition follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, up 38% year on year.
“Hong Kong buyers know Phuket well, and what we are seeing now is a shift in how they think about it – not only as a holiday destination, but as a place to live,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.“More people are choosing to make Phuket home, and that is what makes it a sound long-term investment.”
Laguna Phuket is home to more than 70 nationalities, and across Phuket foreign buyers now account for over 60% of condominium purchases, many choosing to live in their properties rather than simply invest.
Banyan Group Residences expects to launch up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.
Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally for branded residences (Savills, 2025-26), Banyan Group Residences will showcase six developments at the exhibition, including some of the most exclusive it has ever released:
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea
Just six three-bedroom duplex residences between Laguna Phuket's lagoons and Bang Tao Beach, with yacht-inspired design, private pools and a home gym in each.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus
Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space – among the most luxurious condominiums ever released in Phuket.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna
Eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift, garden terrace and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.
Angsana Golf Residences Topaz
Two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses in three low-rise buildings overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with private rooftop pools.
Bellaguna Golf Residences
Low-rise buildings amid tropical gardens overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools.
Bellaguna Lake Residences
One- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with private rooftop pools on selected units.
Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with privileges at Banyan Group hotels, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, plus a year of complimentary property management.
Banyan Living
Owners can also opt into Banyan Living, the Group's hospitality-led rental and management platform.
To attend, RSVP to ... or visit href="" banyangroupresidences/hongkong-showcas
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