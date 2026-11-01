MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI to Donate Approximately 20,000 Admission Tickets for GREENxEXPO 2027 (International Horticultural Expo 2027)







TOKYO, November 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will donate approximately 20,000 admission tickets for GREEN×EXPO 2027 (International Horticultural Expo 2027), held in Asahi-ku and Seya-ku, Yokohama City from March 19 to September 26, 2027, to Sagamihara City and Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture and Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, where the MHI Group's bases in the Kanto region are located.

With "Scenery of the Future for Happiness" as the theme, GREEN×EXPO 2027 will use nature, the environment, farming, and food to offer a variety of planned proposals and experiences for the realization of a sustainable society where humanity and nature coexist. MHI Group will appear in the Mitsubishi Minnano Miraikan Pavilion with the theme "Come Together for a Rich Planet." Through the donation of these admission tickets, MHI will enable more people to visit GREEN×EXPO 2027 and Mitsubishi Minnano Miraikan and contribute to the creation of opportunities to think about a future society where humanity and nature coexist.

MHI Group aims to contribute to solving social issues through technology and to realizing a safe and prosperous life. The Group hopes that all visitors to Mitsubishi Minnano Miraikan will recognize the importance of maintaining a connection between humanity and nature and preserving a rich planet for the future, and that the experience will spark thought about society and the future.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Environment, ESG, Regional, Local Biz