Palestine Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Carrier Al Mayeda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The State of Palestine condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack targeting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), in the Arabian Gulf waters, describing the incident as a dangerous assault that threatens regional security and stability, as well as the safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine affirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, expressing complete support for all measures taken by Qatar to protect its assets and vessels and to safeguard its interests.

The Ministry further emphasized absolute rejection of any actions that could undermine the security, stability, and prosperity of Arab nations.