Iran Defines Vast Arena To Inflict Damage On Enemy: IRGC Spokesman

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 2 (IANS) Iranian forces have determined a vast battlefield to inflict damage on the "enemy" and achieve complete deterrence, spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Mohebbi has said.

Speaking at a conference in Iran's southeastern Kerman province on Sunday (local time), Mohebbi said Iranian forces are more prepared than ever "to respond decisively to the enemy," reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He pointed to recent orders from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to senior military commanders, saying the leader's guidelines "opened a new chapter of war."

Mohebbi highlighted Khamenei's emphasis that "there is no geographical limitation in the war with the United States," saying the IRGC has placed on its agenda identifying new enemy targets and planning operations in new geographical regions.

On Saturday, a statement announced that Iran's supreme leader had ordered senior commanders of the armed forces to ensure that any level and kind of threat from the "enemies" must be met with an "immediate and effective" response without geographical limitations.

The warnings come amid heightened US threats of military action against Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), US President Donald Trump was briefed on Thursday by top US military officials on options regarding Iran.

The United States has also informed several Gulf countries to prepare for a possible brief but intense military campaign against Iran after the US midterm elections, according to the WSJ.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.