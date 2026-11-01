Kazakhstan's Crude Oil Exports To Spain Rise 19.75% In January-August

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan exported 2.29 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Spain in January-August 2026, up 19.75% compared with 1.91 million tonnes in the same period of 2025.

This is according to Trend's calculations from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, crude oil exports to Spain increased by 59.2% year-on-year to $1.69 billion from $1.06 billion.

Spain ranked sixth among the largest buyers of Kazakh crude oil, accounting for 4.87% of Kazakhstan's total oil export volume and 5.62% of its total export value during the first eight months of 2026.

In August 2026 alone, Kazakhstan exported 410,561 tonnes of crude oil to Spain valued at $362.1 million.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 46.96 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-August 2026, down 3.65% from 48.74 million tonnes in the same period of 2025. In value terms, total crude oil exports grew by 16.31% to $30.09 billion compared to $25.87 billion a year earlier.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $102.96 billion in January-August 2026, up 12.8% in nominal terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $60.39 billion, increasing by 19.5% in nominal terms, while imports reached $42.57 billion, up 4.5%.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 49.8% of Kazakhstan's exports in January-August 2026. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.1%), copper ores and concentrates (4.4%), and ferroalloys (2.2%).

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of imports, at 3.3%. Other major imported commodities included telephone equipment (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.4%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.2%).

Italy was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 18% of exports, followed by China (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.9%), France (6.1%) and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia was Kazakhstan's largest import partner, accounting for 31% of imports, followed by China (29.8%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.9%), South Korea (2.5%) and Türkiye (2.1%).