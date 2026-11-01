Russian Drones Attack Settlement In Kharkiv Region, Five People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An 18-year-old man and women aged 48, 67, 33 and 71 were injured as a result of the attack. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” he wrote.

According to the official, a strike hit the roof of a five-story residential building, while two private houses were also damaged.

“All emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing,” Syniehubov said.

Injury toll in Russian strike onregion rises to six, two killed

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, seven people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region.