Arab League Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Tanker, Abuse Of Palestinian Prisoners

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 1 (Petra)--The Arab League on Sunday condemned an attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Mayeda, operated by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), while sailing in the Arabian Gulf.

The league warned that targeting commercial vessels constitutes a violation of international law, threatens maritime navigation and endangers the lives of crew members.

Expressing solidarity with Qatar, the league voiced support for efforts to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

It stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation, international trade and commercial shipping, warning that repeated attacks on energy carriers threaten global supply chains, market stability and coastal environments.

The league also called for stronger regional and international coordination to protect commercial waterways and de-escalate tensions.

Separately, the Arab League condemned ongoing human rights violations and systematic abuses against Palestinian detainees from Gaza held in the Rakefet section of Ramla Prison, where several prisoners were recently injured and burned.

Describing the abuses as a "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the UN Convention Against Torture, the league said such acts could constitute crimes against humanity and require international accountability.

It called for an end to all forms of mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners and demanded unrestricted access for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to inspect Ramla Prison.

The league also called for an independent international investigation, immediate medical treatment for the injured and the release of sick and wounded detainees.

Reaffirming that the Palestinian cause remains central to Arab unity, the league urged the international community and UN bodies to fulfil their responsibilities to protect civilians and ensure accountability for those responsible.

//Petra// HA