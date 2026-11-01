Cheryl Sanclemente Joins Servicenow As CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO-ServiceNow, a global enterprise software company, has named Cheryl Sanclemente as its new chief communications officer. She will lead ServiceNow's communications function as the company advances its ambitions in enterprise software and artificial intelligence.
In a LinkedIn post, she wrote:“What drew me in was the ambition. ServiceNow has a bold vision to become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century, and AI is creating an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how the world works. I wanted to be part of that.
“I've spent my career helping technology companies navigate transformation, and I've seen communications evolve from telling a company's story to helping shape its strategy. Today, it's one of the most powerful levers a business has to build trust, stand apart, and turn ambition into impact.”
She brings 20 years of professional experience spanning corporate communications, public relations, marketing, and strategic communications and will be responsible for shaping corporate narratives, strengthening stakeholder trust, and supporting organizational transformation across the technology and financial services sectors.
Before joining ServiceNow, Sanclemente worked in corporate communications at Google, and previously was chief communications officer at Lattice, later taking on additional responsibility as chief marketing and communications officer. She also held corporate communications roles at C3 AI, Franklin Templeton Investments, WP Carey, and First Eagle Investment Management.
In a LinkedIn post, she wrote:“What drew me in was the ambition. ServiceNow has a bold vision to become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century, and AI is creating an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how the world works. I wanted to be part of that.
“I've spent my career helping technology companies navigate transformation, and I've seen communications evolve from telling a company's story to helping shape its strategy. Today, it's one of the most powerful levers a business has to build trust, stand apart, and turn ambition into impact.”
She brings 20 years of professional experience spanning corporate communications, public relations, marketing, and strategic communications and will be responsible for shaping corporate narratives, strengthening stakeholder trust, and supporting organizational transformation across the technology and financial services sectors.
Before joining ServiceNow, Sanclemente worked in corporate communications at Google, and previously was chief communications officer at Lattice, later taking on additional responsibility as chief marketing and communications officer. She also held corporate communications roles at C3 AI, Franklin Templeton Investments, WP Carey, and First Eagle Investment Management.
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