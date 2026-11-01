Qatar Drawn Against Portugal As Defending Champions Argentina, Spain Begin Padel World Cup Campaigns

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will have their work cut out when they take on Portugal, Chile and Germany in the men's competition of the FIP World Cup Qatar 2026, with the hosts handed a challenging draw ahead of the November 2 start in Doha.

Defending men's champions Argentina, meanwhile, will begin their title defence against France, Australia and the Netherlands, while women's champions Spain have been drawn against Brazil, Germany and Great Britain as the 32 participating nations discovered their group-stage opponents.

The draw, held ahead of the tournament, sets up an exciting week of competition at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, where the world's leading padel nations will compete for the biggest prize purse in the history of the World Cup.

Argentina, who lifted the men's title in the previous edition, will be favourites to progress from their group. Spain, runners-up in Doha two years ago, have been placed alongside the UAE, Sweden and Paraguay.

Portugal, who finished third in 2024, will provide the biggest challenge for Qatar in Group C, with Chile and Germany completing the line-up. Italy, Brazil, the United States and Mexico make up the remaining men's group.

In the women's event, Spain will start as the team to beat following their world title triumph. Argentina, another major contender, face France, Chile and Belgium in their group.

Italy, Sweden, Egypt and Indonesia will compete in Group C, while Portugal, the Netherlands, the United States and Paraguay have been drawn together in Group D.

Organised by the International Padel Federation (FIP) in partnership with the Qatar Tennis Federation, the tournament will offer a total prize fund of €1.2mn, with the amount divided equally between the men's and women's competitions.

Each team will play the other three sides in its group in ties comprising a best-of-three-match format. Women's matches are scheduled to begin at 2pm, with the men's competition starting at 6pm.

The group stage will run for the first three days, with the knockout rounds getting under way on November 5. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals, while the other sides will continue playing for positions between ninth and 16th.

The semi-finals will be held on November 6, with the tournament concluding a day later. The third-place matches will take place in the morning before the finals decide the men's and women's world champions.

All eyes will then turn to Doha's Centre Court for the crowning of the new champions, bringing the curtain down on a tournament that promises to be a major showcase for the sport.

For Qatar, playing in front of a home crowd adds extra significance to the challenge, with the hosts hoping to make the most of home advantage against some of the strongest teams in international padel.

World Cup FIP Padel