'Designed To Last' Exhibition Opens At Doha Design District

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Ali Fatahelrahman-Internship Student | The Peninsula

Doha: The 'Designed to Last' exhibition was recently opened at the Doha Design District.

This week-long event, which runs until November 5, hopes to challenge the global fast fashion trend by showcasing slow fashion, upcycling, and regional heritage crafts.

Curated by Moroccan designer, founder and creative director of the Marrakech-based culture house Maison ARTC, Artsi Ifrah, the exhibition includes interactive displays, cultural discussions, and live draping sessions in the main atrium, illustrating how discarded textiles can be transformed into modern clothing right before the eyes of visitors.





By focusing on durability and emotional connection, the exhibition sets a strong example for what the future of design in the Gulf could be.

The showcase shifts the narrative of clothing from being a disposable item to an enduring form of art. By reusing vintage textiles, antique lace, and historical fabrics to create unique wearable art, Ifrah shows that fashion can connect historical memories with modern sustainability efforts while emphasising his philosophy "We Move Culture. We Are Culture.”

The presentation reflects Ifrah's stated methodology of integrating historical materials directly into contemporary garment frameworks without depending on mass-production templates or seasonal commercial collections.

Cultural preservation and humanitarian resilience are key themes of the event, highlighted by initiatives like Hazati, a Qatar-based design studio founded by Innas Soufan, which collaborates with 50 Palestinian artisans from Gaza who were medically evacuated to Qatar.

The project serves as an economic support system for these displaced artisans and also preserves traditional Palestinian needlework techniques, documenting local patterns and stitching styles through modern retail items.

The exhibition also marks a significant change in Qatar's creative scene, showcasing local contemporary designers who are reimagining traditional garment making from scratch.

Honours graduate from VCUarts Qatar and founder of the label DENIM Samah Sulyman combines 3D-printed components, up-cycled fabrics, and couture draping to challenge conventional production techniques.

Sulyman's sculptural designs demonstrate how everyday waste can be transformed into luxurious items with new artistic significance.

Nearby, civil engineer, designer and founder of the Doha based ready-to-wear brand "The Project", Abdulrahman Alhamad applies architectural principles and structural accuracy to fashion.

Believing that the heart designs while the engineer constructs, Alhamad emphasizes simple, high-quality tops made with clean lines and durability in mind.

On November 3, award-winning costume designer Saadia Khabab, known for her work on FIFA World Cup ceremonies and film productions, will join Alhamad for a panel discussion titled "A Designer's Perspective," exploring practical methods for sustainable construction.

This initiative offers a hands-on platform for discussions among international curators, local brands, and community visitors. With support from institutional insights, including those from Senior Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at Lusail Museum Dr. Tara Desjardins, Designed to Last provides a thorough examination of the evolution of fashion in the Gulf.

By shifting the focus from mass production to structural integrity, emotional significance, and cultural memory, the exhibition encourages the community to rethink not only what we wear today but also what we aim to preserve for future generations.

The 'Designed to Last' exhibition is open to the public daily at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown until November 5.