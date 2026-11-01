Odisha CM Majhi Announces Financial Aid, Seed Kits & Housing Subsidy For Cyclone-Hit Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a relief package for people affected by Cyclone Arnab, covering households, farmers, fishermen, livestock owners and traders.

The package followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Majhi on Sunday at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner to review the situation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil attended the meeting.

"The state government is always ready to provide assistance to all those affected in the state. Assistance has been provided during all previous disasters, and this time too, all affected people will be provided with assistance," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Majhi added that he has been in regular touch with the Centre about the cyclone and has also discussed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A Central Inter-Ministerial Committee will visit Odisha on November 2 to assess the damage, particularly in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

The Chief Minister said all affected people will receive assistance.

With another cyclone, Murasu, possibly approaching, government teams engaged in relief and monitoring are directed to remain in their assigned areas.

Under the package announced by Chief Minister Majhi, each affected family will receive 50 kg of rice and financial compensation of Rs 2,500.

Similarly, farmers suffering crop loss of 33 per cent or more will get input subsidy for up to two hectares, Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated land, Rs 17,000 for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops.

Assistance will also be provided to remove sand and silt from farmland, and 1.75 lakh special seed mini-kits will be distributed.

Short-term Kharif loans in areas with crop loss of at least 33 per cent may be converted into medium-term loans.

Joint liability groups will facilitate credit for sharecroppers, landless farmers and cultivators cultivating under oral agreements.

Families whose houses have been completely or severely damaged will receive Rs 1.2 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.3 lakh in hilly areas.

Assistance will also cover partially damaged houses, huts, cattle sheds and household essentials.

The package includes compensation for livestock losses and support for dairy, poultry and fish farmers. Fishermen will receive assistance for damaged boats and nets.

Affected MSMEs, traders and shopkeepers can access loans up to Rs 12 lakh, with a 25 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 3 lakh.

Street vendors and temporary stall owners will receive Rs 10,000, while shops and commercial establishments will get Rs 25,000.

Eligible women's self help groups (SHGs) will receive additional seed money of Rs 5,000.

Weavers and artisans will get assistance to replace tools and equipment, while affected sericulture farmers will receive input support.

The Chief Minister also directed the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation to take immediate steps to repair lift irrigation points in the affected villages and make them operational before the ensuing Rabi season.