Cabinet Approves Sweeping Judicial, Associations Law Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- The Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft amended Administrative Judiciary Law of 2026.

- The Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft amended Associations Law Amendment of 2026.

- The Cabinet approved the amended regulation for coverage under the Social Security Corporation's insurances for 2026.

- The Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft administrative organization regulation for the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for 2026.

- The Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft administrative organization regulation for the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) for 2026.

- The Cabinet approved the Public Safety Regulation in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone for 2026.

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - The Cabinet on Sunday approved the justifications for draft amendments to the Administrative Judiciary Law of 2026, paving the way for their referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for review and completion of constitutional procedures.

The proposed amendments align with recommendations by the committee overseeing judicial system development to modernize administrative justice by making the automation of judicial procedures the default legislative framework rather than an alternative option.

The amendments address legislative restrictions that have limited the use of digital technologies, expanding their application to simplify procedures, improve efficiency, and reduce litigation times.

They also allow administrative courts to hold remote hearings through audio-visual communication systems, a measure intended to facilitate access to justice and establish a unified, comprehensive electronic case file in line with national digital transformation goals.

The draft law further allows requests for reconsideration of rulings and decisions issued by the Higher Administrative Court. The measure seeks to address cases in which appeals are dismissed on procedural grounds without consideration of their merits, while safeguarding the right to effective justice and legal certainty.

It also authorizes the court to request any evidence it considers necessary when ruling on urgent applications, enabling it to better assess cases and determine whether immediate interim measures are needed to prevent imminent harm or preserve the existing situation.

The amendments seek to bolster administrative justice, which oversees the legality of administrative decisions and protects individuals' rights against arbitrary actions or violations of the law.

The Cabinet also approved the justifications for draft amendments to the Associations Law of 2026, which will be referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.

The proposed amendments align with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the National Social Protection Strategy. They seek to improve the nonprofit sector by boosting governance and transparency and establishing a formal system for evaluating and classifying associations according to their development outcomes.

The amendments provide a legal framework for comprehensive digital transformation and prohibit individuals from serving on the boards of more than one association under the same ministry.

They also restrict second-degree family relationships among board members to strengthen decision-making governance, with an exception for associations established to promote family and social ties.

The minimum number of founders would also increase to 20 for charitable and development associations and 50 for family associations, ensuring that each has an effective general assembly capable of oversight.

The proposed legislation provides for a comprehensive electronic platform to manage and document association procedures, facilitate data exchange with relevant authorities and improve transparency and efficiency.

It also establishes a legal basis for classifying associations according to their performance and achievement of objectives, linking their classification levels to incentives and financial support.

Association officials would be required to disclose detailed information about donors and beneficiaries and verify their eligibility and records, in accordance with national legislation and international anti-money laundering standards.

To ease financial and administrative burdens, the amendments would raise the threshold for mandatory external auditing from JD2,000 to JD5,000. Associations with budgets below JD5,000 would instead be audited by the Ministry of Social Development.

The amendments would also grant legal personality to coalitions formed by two or more associations to implement joint programs, facilitating their operations.

They further establish a legal framework for temporarily registering volunteer initiatives carrying out specific community activities, including regulating their bank accounts and fundraising activities.

The draft law also provides for stricter oversight of foreign associations by introducing a separate regulation governing the registration of their branches and the disposition of their assets. It would also authorize the Associations Support Fund to issue its own regulations.

Separately, the Cabinet approved amendments to the 2026 Social Security Corporation (SSC) Insurance Coverage Bylaw, introducing new coverage options and expanding insurance protection.

Voluntarily insured individuals who take up employment covered by the Social Security Law at a lower salary than their previous voluntarily insured wage will be able to continue voluntary contributions to cover the difference for the first time in the SSC's history.

The new arrangement will allow subscribers to maintain their previously insured wage level and protect their future pension entitlements despite moving to lower-paid jobs. It is also intended to encourage them to accept new employment opportunities without losing their previous level of coverage.

The amendments also introduce two new partial coverage brackets, at 10 percent and 25 percent, for self-employed individuals working in liberal professions. The brackets are designed to reflect their financial circumstances while providing basic insurance coverage, particularly protection against work-related injuries.

The revised regulation also makes social security coverage mandatory for workers employed through digital platforms and introduces a more flexible mechanism for registering them. Their coverage and contributions will show the volume of work they perform and the amounts paid on their behalf.

In addition, the amendments establish new criteria for determining the maximum annual increase in voluntarily insured wages, linking the ceiling to the growth rate of average wages among SSC subscribers during the previous year.

The Cabinet also approved the justifications for draft administrative regulations governing the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) for 2026, referring both to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.

The proposed regulations seek to update the institutions' administrative and organizational structures in line with their responsibilities and operational requirements to improve institutional performance.

The Cabinet approved the 2026 Public Safety Regulation for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ).

The regulation intends to bolster safety requirements at economic establishments, public facilities, complexes, buildings, parks and schools across the zone, keeping pace with technological developments and reinforcing Aqaba's position as a safe and attractive destination for investment and business.

It establishes a unified framework for public safety across sectors and activities, complementing the work of relevant authorities, Civil Defense and Public Security, while promoting coordination and information sharing.

The framework covers four key stages: awareness, preventive measures, response and rehabilitation, and documentation of lessons learned. It applies to all economic establishments, recreational facilities, public events, beaches, residential communities, and tourist camps within the zone.

Under the regulation, establishments must regularly assess workplace risks, identify potential hazards, implement preventive measures and document their safety procedures.

They must also prepare and regularly update emergency and evacuation plans for approval by the relevant authorities, conduct periodic drills in coordination with Civil Defense, and install effective early warning systems accessible to everyone, including persons with disabilities.

Additional requirements cover crowd management at public events and tourist camps, including compliance with capacity limits, organized entry and exit, fire alarms, firefighting equipment and first-aid services. Facilities must also provide appropriate services for older persons, children and persons with disabilities.

The regulation sets safety standards for amusement facilities and rides, requiring regular inspections and maintenance, qualified technical supervision and clear information on age restrictions and health conditions for users.

It also requires measures to protect road users during construction and maintenance work, prohibits obstructing roads without prior approval, and introduces fire prevention requirements for buildings and residential areas, alongside mandatory elevator maintenance.

A four-level early warning and preparedness system will classify conditions as green for normal operations, yellow for increased monitoring and readiness, orange for partial activation of emergency plans, and red for full activation when an incident occurs.

Violations will be addressed through a graduated enforcement system, beginning with verbal and written warnings, followed by partial or full suspension of operations and, if necessary, partial or full closure until safety requirements are met.

The Cabinet also approved a USD68 million agreement to expand and rehabilitate the Wadi Shallala Wastewater Treatment Plant, scheduled to be signed during the Jordan-European Investment Conference.

The project will more than double the plant's daily treatment capacity, from approximately 13,700 cubic meters to 30,500 cubic meters, increasing the volume of treated wastewater and improving treatment efficiency.

The project forms part of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation's efforts to boost the wastewater sector and expand the use of nonconventional water resources. Increasing the supply of treated wastewater suitable for irrigation will help replace freshwater currently used for agricultural purposes, freeing up additional water resources, including for drinking.

The project includes expanding and adding treatment units and upgrading or replacing mechanical equipment. All work will take place within the existing plant site, eliminating the need to acquire additional land while retaining the current core treatment technology.

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation began procurement procedures by issuing prequalification documents for contractors and tendering consultancy services to supervise implementation.

The Cabinet accepted the retirement of Jumana Atiyat as Director General of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, appointing Amer Dughmi in her place.

//Petra// HA