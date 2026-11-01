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OPEC+ Keeps December Oil Production Quotas Unchanged

OPEC+ Keeps December Oil Production Quotas Unchanged


Date: 2026-11-01 12:38:48

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - OPEC+ decided on Sunday to keep oil production quotas unchanged for December.

Meeting via video conference, the alliance's seven member nations pledged their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation. The group noted it will continue holding monthly meetings to monitor market developments, setting its next meeting for November 29.

The decision comes as oil prices remain elevated, with Brent Crude holding above USD100 per barrel.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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