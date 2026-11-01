J&K L-G Sinha Inaugurates 1,416 Transit Accommodation Flats For PM Package Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated 1,416 transit accommodation flats for employees recruited under the Prime Minister's package programme, officials said.

Officials added that L-G Sinha inaugurated 1,416 transit accommodation flats For PM Package employees at Zewan (Srinagar), Kakan Maran (Budgam) and Kulangam Bagh (Kupwara).

The L-G in a post on social media platform X said, "The project is a symbol of hope, dignity and a brighter future for Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families. The initiative also reflects the administration's commitment to safe housing and quality living for the employees."

The Prime Minister's Package for Jammu and Kashmir provides government employment and rehabilitation for Kashmiri migrants returning to the Valley.

The special package was rolled out around 2008–2009 by the Central government, the package created 6,000 supernumerary government posts to rehabilitate eligible Kashmiri migrants through direct public sector employment.

The package supports returnees with transit accommodations, housing support, and cash relief initiatives.

Recent infrastructure updates include hundreds of newly constructed residential flats for PM Package employees across locations like Baramulla and Ranbirpora.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration formed high-level committees (such as Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) of 2024) to oversee implementation, skilling, and career progression.

A structured in-situ promotion scheme was introduced to address long-standing career stagnation issues for PM Package employees. Special provisions are in place for priority housing/quarters allotment, considering medical grounds, single-parent status, or specially-abled status (50 per cent or more disability).

The problems faced by PM package employees doing their duties in the Valley include concerns about basic infrastructure, lifts, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and repair works at transit accommodation sites, though the administration has allocated funds (such as Rs 6.80 crore in DPRs) for upgrades.

Disagreements have surfaced over promotional frameworks, Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), and the status of supernumerary posts, leading to anxiety over service security and permanent status definitions.

Protests by these employees have repeatedly highlighted delays in salary disbursement or administrative friction for employees facing severe health conditions and medical emergencies.