Karnataka To Provide 7 Pc Quota In Professional Education For Rural Govt School Students

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday announced that students who have studied in government schools in rural areas will be provided seven per cent reservation in professional education, including engineering and medical courses, while expressing confidence that the Congress-led protest scheduled in Delhi to protect voting rights would be successful.

"Every voter's right must be protected, and it is the responsibility of all of us," Shivakumar said while responding to questions from the media at his Sadashivanagar residence and near the Bhuvaneshwari Devi statue at the Vidhana Soudha here.

Addressing the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium, the Chief Minister added that the reservation was intended to provide greater opportunities for rural government school students to pursue professional education.

"The state government was transforming schools at the panchayat level to match the standards of urban schools. Orders had already been issued for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers, while 25,498 bilingual schools had been started across Karnataka. Science laboratories had also been established in 250 government schools," Shivakumar said.

"Skill-based education had been introduced from Class 6, while artificial intelligence training would be provided to students from Class 6 onwards and continued up to Class 12. The state government was also utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the development of government schools and upgrading Karnataka public schools," he added.

Shivakumar said that Kannada should not remain merely an official language but become the language of people's hearts.

"Children must first learn Kannada and use it in their daily lives, even as they prepare to compete globally."

"Language has no boundaries. In the digital age, we can use all languages on mobile phones. Amid competition between languages, Kannada must grow. If we love our language, it will protect us," Shivakumar added.

He urged students to develop interests in sports, arts and literature alongside academics.

Highlighting the state government's initiatives for sportspersons, Shivakumar said Karnataka athletes had won eight medals at the Asian Games.

"The state government had announced cash incentives of Rs 1 crore for gold medallists, Rs 75 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 50 lakh for bronze medallists. Athletes who participated in the Asian Games were given Rs 5 lakh each, while those preparing for the Paralympics were being provided Rs 10 lakh each."

The state government had also introduced two per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs and three per cent in the Forest and Police departments, the Chief Minister added.

On youth development, Shivakumar said the state government planned to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth associations at the panchayat and ward levels, involving young people aged between 16 and 35 years.

"Each association would receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh to encourage talent in sports, arts and culture and develop leadership qualities."

He added that orders had been issued to fill 72,000 government vacancies and 66,000 jobs had been created.

"The Skill Development Department had also introduced the Udyoga Sethu platform to connect job seekers with private-sector employment opportunities. Around 100 ITIs had entered into agreements with leading industries."

Defending the recent Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices, Shivakumar said farmers were facing difficulties due to drought conditions and the increase was intended to support their livelihoods.

"Of the additional amount, Rs 7 would go to farmers, while the remaining Rs 1 would be allocated to milk unions and societies. The decision would benefit around 11 lakh farming families," he added.

He also outlined several agricultural initiatives, including the distribution of crop loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to 38 lakh farmers, crop insurance coverage for 37.32 lakh farmers and the distribution of agricultural equipment to 3.41 lakh farmers.

"The state government was also implementing drip irrigation projects worth Rs 2,825 crore and constructing 32,138 farm ponds at a cost of Rs 363 crore. Drone- and satellite-based crop surveys would be undertaken across 1,000 square kilometres at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government was planning to support Kannada-medium aided schools established after 1995 after discussions with the Finance Department.

"Other initiatives included the Neagilu Yogi scheme to provide tractor-based ploughing facilities for small farmers owning up to three acres, distribution of five lakh housing sites, the Bhugyaranti initiative to strengthen property ownership records and the Teak Siri scheme to improve farmers' income."

Responding to questions about the Congress-led protest in Delhi, Shivakumar said that voting rights were equivalent to the right to live and alleged that the names of lakhs of voters had been systematically deleted from electoral rolls.

"Every citizen must be ensured the right to vote. The party fighting to protect democracy is committed to safeguarding the rights of every voter. The protest being organised in Delhi will be successful. Protecting every voter's right is the responsibility of all of us," he added.

He also alleged that lakhs of voters' names had been deliberately removed from electoral rolls in Karnataka and said the party's fight against the alleged injustice would continue.

Recalling his school days, Shivakumar said the participation of children in the Rajyotsava celebrations reminded him of his own childhood, when he took part in school processions, cultural programmes and played the bass drum.

He encouraged students to work hard and aspire to occupy responsible positions in society.