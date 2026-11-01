Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Attend Presentation Of The Ancient Stone, Modern Memory Project (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.
Inspired by the ancient petroglyphs of Gobustan, the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project features depictions of the Caucasian leopard, gazelle, gray wolf, brown bear, and golden eagle. Meanwhile, the "Radius of responsibility" project interactively explores humanity's relationship with wildlife.
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