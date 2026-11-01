Presentations.AI Launches White-Label AI Presentation Generator And Editable Powerpoint API For Saas Companies, Agencies And AI Agents At $0.10 Per Slide With A 50% Launch Discount

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The presentation generation API lets software platforms create branded, editable PowerPoint and Google Slides presentations inside their own products, with OAuth 2.0, API key management, webhooks, audit logs, multi-tenant workspaces, Brand Sync and automated Presentation Refresh; API pricing starts at $0.10 per slide with a 50% launch discount for three months, and white-label output is available at the Growth tier and above

San Francisco, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel and Together Fund, today announced the availability of its white-label AI presentation generator and presentation generation API, enabling software companies, agencies, developers and AI agents to embed AI-powered presentation creation directly into their own products. For more information, visit

The platform lets partners generate branded, editable PowerPoint presentations from prompts, documents, structured data and website content without requiring end users to leave the partner's application. White-label output removes Presentations.AI branding from the generated presentation, so partners deliver slides under their own brand or their customers' brands, with no Presentations.AI logo or interface in view.

The offering combines programmatic presentation generation, proprietary Brand Sync, native editable PowerPoint export, Google Slides output, multi-tenant administration, webhook automation and patented Presentation Refresh. Presentations.AI positions the service as an embeddable alternative to building an AI presentation engine internally, for product teams that want a“generate deck” action in their own interface and do not want to build a presentation engine to get it.

White-Label AI Presentation Generator for SaaS Products

Software companies increasingly need to turn information already stored in their applications into presentations. A CRM contains account and opportunity information. A customer success platform holds adoption and performance metrics. A property management system maintains listings, financial information and market comparisons. A financial advisory application contains portfolio data and client reports.

Presentations.AI enables these applications to offer presentation generation as a native product capability. A partner sends content and generation instructions through the API, specifies the required brand and receives an editable presentation within a minute that can be delivered to its customer. Source material can be a natural-language prompt, a document, structured JSON, a website URL or connected business information. Output exports in PowerPoint, Google Slides, PDF, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON. Software companies can introduce a“Generate Presentation,”“Create Client Deck” or“Export to PowerPoint” action without building their own slide generation, layout and export infrastructure.

Native Editable PowerPoint Generation Through an API

For business software, presentation output needs to remain useful after generation. A sales representative adjusts a proposal. A consultant revises recommendations before presenting them. A customer success manager adds commentary to a quarterly business review. The Presentations.AI API generates native editable Microsoft PowerPoint files rather than static slide images, so recipients can refine text, shapes and supported presentation elements in PowerPoint. The API also supports Google Slides workflows and additional export formats for applications that need document delivery, image generation or structured presentation processing. Partners use the same generation workflow across multiple customers while selecting the output format for each use case.

Automatic Brand Sync for Partners and Their Customers

White-label presentation generation requires more than removing the technology provider's logo, because software platforms and agencies serve customers with different brand identities. Brand Sync identifies branding from a company website URL, including logos, colours and fonts, and enforces that identity across every generated slide. A partner maintains separate brand profiles for different customers, business units or product lines. An agency serving twenty clients generates presentations in each client's branding. A SaaS platform serving thousands of businesses associates customer accounts with their respective brand profiles and produces branded presentations programmatically. White-label output lets the resulting files carry the partner's identity or the end customer's identity without Presentations.AI branding.

Presentation Builder API With OAuth 2.0, Webhooks and Audit Logs

Developer capabilities include OAuth 2.0 authentication, API key management, role-based access control at the workspace and deck level, audit logs, webhook-triggered workflows, structured JSON output and bulk generation and export across all seven formats. Webhooks trigger generation on events in the partner's own system. A CRM can trigger deck generation when an opportunity reaches a specified stage. A customer success application can generate a quarterly business review when a reporting period closes. A property technology platform can create a branded property presentation when a new listing is approved. A financial advisory application can generate a client presentation after portfolio information is updated. JSON output lets applications inspect or process presentation content downstream, and bulk generation creates multiple presentations from approved templates and structured source information. For developer documentation and partner information, visit solutions/sales

Multi-Tenant White-Label Presentation Generation

SaaS platforms and agencies need to serve multiple organisations while keeping content, branding and permissions separate. Presentations.AI supports multi-tenant workspaces organised by customer, team, account or product line, each with its own brand profiles, presentation templates and user permissions. Role-based access control differentiates administrators, creators and reviewers. An agency can maintain an approved presentation template while allowing account managers to generate client-specific decks; a junior user can generate from an approved master but cannot edit it. A SaaS platform can provide presentation generation to customers without exposing one customer's content or workspace to another, and a client-side reviewer can approve without seeing other clients' material. Audit logs record generation, refresh and export activity. Presentations.AI does not use customer content to train its models and is GDPR compliant.

Automated Presentation Refresh for Recurring Reports

Customer success platforms produce quarterly business reviews. Financial applications create portfolio reports. Marketing platforms generate campaign summaries. CRM systems prepare pipeline and account presentations. Presentation Refresh lets partners connect presentation content to supported business information and regenerate presentations as that information changes. Connected sources include Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Google Sheets, Tableau, Looker, Mixpanel, Snowflake and BigQuery. Refresh runs daily, weekly, monthly, on demand or on configured data triggers, so a partner can offer its customers an auto-updating report deck as a feature without manually rebuilding each deck. Presentation Refresh consumes 10 credits per slide on each refresh, including slides whose content remains unchanged.

Approval Workflows and Version Control

Three approval approaches are available for organisations that need to review automatically generated or refreshed content:

Automated generation with final approval: the system generates or refreshes the presentation and routes it for sign-off.

Slide-level approval: selected content updates automatically while designated sections require review.

Full review: changes are held for approval before the updated presentation is released.

Version tracking and change logs let users review updates and compare versions. All three modes and the change log are exposed through the same API endpoints, which matters when generated presentations include regulated information, financial figures, commercial terms or customer-facing claims.

Personalised Proposals and Sales Decks at Scale

A partner establishes a master deck and tags the sections that vary by customer: name, logo, industry, relevant case studies, pricing, product capabilities and business metrics. When a configured event occurs, the API generates a customer-specific version using the appropriate information, so a single approved template produces hundreds of personalised decks. A sales enablement platform can offer automated prospect decks. An insurance application can generate customer proposals. A consulting agency can produce branded client presentations from structured research. A customer success platform can create account-specific business reviews.

White-Label AI Presentations for Agencies

Marketing agencies, consultants and managed service providers create similar presentations for many customers: campaign reports, market analyses, strategy recommendations, sales proposals, performance reviews and executive updates. Presentations.AI lets agencies generate presentations using client-specific content and branding while maintaining common templates and delivery processes, and incorporate generation into client portals or reporting applications through the API. White-label output lets the agency deliver under its own identity, and Presentation Refresh maintains recurring client presentations as source information changes.

Presentation Generation for AI Agents and Developer Platforms

AI agents increasingly research information, analyse documents and prepare business deliverables. When an agent needs to produce a slide deck, it prepares structured content, submits it to the Presentations.AI API and receives a presentation for review or delivery. Applications include research agents generating executive summaries, sales agents preparing account presentations, reporting agents creating management updates and document workflows converting reports into slides. Presentation generation becomes part of a larger automated process rather than a separate application a user has to open. To learn more, visit .

Presentations.AI API Pricing: 50% Launch Discount for Three Months

Presentations.AI uses credit-based API pricing with a standard reference rate of $0.01 per credit. Standard generation requires 10 credits per slide, equivalent to $0.10 per generated slide before discounts: $10 per 100 slides, $100 per 1,000 slides and $1,000 per 10,000 slides.

For the first three months following launch, a 50% discount reduces the effective reference rate to $0.005 per credit, or $0.05 per slide: $5 per 100 slides, $50 per 1,000 slides and $500 per 10,000 slides. Monthly API packages start at $49, with volume discounts depending on the selected package. The launch offer applies for three months from the API launch date, subject to the applicable commercial terms, and package-specific discount eligibility is determined by the selected plan.

API pricing is separate from individual and Team subscriptions. API credits do not carry over between billing periods, and API pricing does not use country-based purchasing-power adjustments.

White-Label and Partner Pricing

White-label output is available through the Growth tier and higher commercial arrangements, with pricing on request depending on the required integration, deployment, branding and commercial scope. Software companies and agencies can combine API-based generation with onboarding services including custom integrations, brand configuration and presentation workflow setup.

Subscription Pricing

Presentations.AI also offers subscriptions for individuals and teams using the presentation application directly. A free Starter plan includes 100 credits. Basic is $96 a year with 1,500 annual credits. Pro is $240 a year with 5,000 annual credits, equivalent to $20 a month. Gold is $1,200 a year with 50,000 annual credits, equivalent to $100 a month. The Team plan is $720 a year with unlimited seats and 30,000 shared annual credits. All plans are billed annually and subscription pricing varies by country. API pricing is governed by separate commercial terms.

Bringing Presentation Generation Into Existing Products

“Software companies already have the content their customers need for presentations. They should be able to turn that content into slides without building an entire presentation engine,” said Sumanth Raghavendra, CEO and co-founder of Presentations.AI.“Our API and white-label offering let partners make presentation generation part of their own product experience, with the branding, automation and editable output their customers expect.”

Presentations.AI's broader product direction focuses on helping users complete business presentation tasks through generation, editing, branding, export and recurring updates. The API extends those capabilities to developers and software companies building presentation workflows into their own products.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a white-label AI presentation generator?

A white-label AI presentation generator lets a software company or agency create AI-generated presentations under its own brand. Presentations.AI provides white-label output and API access for embedding presentation generation into external applications.

Can I add AI PowerPoint generation to my SaaS product?

Yes. The Presentations.AI API lets software companies create editable PowerPoint presentations from prompts, documents and structured information inside their own applications.

Does Presentations.AI have a presentation generation API?

Yes. The API supports programmatic generation, personalisation, refresh and export workflows.

How much does the Presentations.AI API cost?

The standard reference rate is $0.01 per credit, with 10 credits per generated slide, equivalent to $0.10 per slide before discounts. A 50% launch offer reduces this to $0.005 per credit and $0.05 per slide for three months. Monthly packages start at $49, with volume discounts depending on the selected package.

How long is the API launch discount available?

Three months from the API launch date, subject to applicable commercial terms.

Does the API support editable PowerPoint files?

Yes. Presentations.AI generates native editable PowerPoint presentations that can be revised further in Microsoft PowerPoint.

Can the API generate Google Slides presentations?

Yes. Google Slides output is supported alongside PowerPoint, PDF, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON.

Can an agency generate presentations for multiple client brands?

Yes. Partners maintain separate brand profiles and workspaces for multiple clients and generate presentations using the appropriate branding.

Can a CRM automatically generate customer presentations?

Yes. Developers use the API and configured event triggers, including webhooks on opportunity stage changes, to generate presentations from CRM information.

Can presentations be refreshed automatically through the API?

Yes. Presentation Refresh supports recurring updates from connected business information. Each refresh consumes 10 credits per slide, including unchanged slides.

Can AI agents use the Presentations.AI API?

Yes. Developers can incorporate presentation generation into agent workflows that create slides from prompts, documents or structured information.

Does Presentations.AI support OAuth 2.0 and webhooks?

Yes. The API supports OAuth 2.0 authentication, API key management, role-based access control, audit logs and webhook-based automation.

Does Presentations.AI support multi-tenant applications?

Yes. Partner workspaces separate customers, brands and permissions within multi-tenant workflows.

Can I remove Presentations.AI branding from generated decks?

Yes. White-label output lets eligible partners at the Growth tier and above deliver presentations without Presentations.AI branding.

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million users worldwide to create professional business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Founded by Sumanth Raghavendra, Dhruv Saxena, Biju Abraham, Ravi Kasthuri, Saravanan Govindaraj and Ezhilkumar, the company is backed by Accel and Together Fund and headquartered in Singapore. The company develops AI-powered presentation generation, automatic branding, native editable PowerPoint export, business data integrations, recurring presentation automation and developer APIs. The platform serves individuals, agencies, software developers and business teams across organisations ranging from startups to enterprises.

Capabilities, pricing and user figures in this release are as reported by the company as of the release date.

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Presentations.AI white-label API generating a branded, editable PowerPoint presentation inside a partner software application.

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