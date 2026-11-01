ASE-Listed Companies' Nine-Month Profits Rise 4.8% To JD1.78B

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Net profits attributable to shareholders of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE)-listed companies that submitted financial statements rose 4.8% to JD1.7762 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with JD1.6948 billion during the same period last year, according to ASE Chief Executive Officer Mazen Wathaifi.

Pre-tax profits increased 5% to JD2.4737 billion, up from JD2.356 billion a year earlier, Wathaifi said, citing financial results submitted by listed companies.

The services sector recorded the largest increase in net profits attributable to shareholders, rising 66%, followed by the financial sector with a 4.7% gain. Industrial sector profits declined 9.6%.

Wathaifi said 99% of the ASE's 154 listed companies submitted their reviewed interim financial statements for the period ending Sept. 30, 2026, within the prescribed deadline through the electronic disclosure system (XBRL). He said the high submission rate reflects compliance with applicable laws and regulations and a commitment to disclosure and transparency.

Under ASE listing regulations, companies must submit interim financial statements reviewed by their external auditors within the specified timeframe. The statements are available on the exchange's website,, under quarterly disclosures.

Wathaifi also reported gains across the ASE's main market indicators since the beginning of 2026. The ASE General Index (ASEGI) rose 14% to 4,117.3 points compared with the end of 2025, while the ASE20 index gained 12.3% and the ASE Total Return Index (ASETR) increased 18.2%.

Total trading value rose 55.8% compared with the corresponding period last year, while average daily trading value reached JD13.4 million, up from JD8.8 million in 2025.

The market capitalization of listed companies increased 9.1% to JD28.9 billion.

Wathaifi attributed the exchange's performance partly to broader economic developments, including 2.9% economic growth in the first half of 2026, a 6.2% increase in national exports during the same period, and a 14.1% rise in workers' remittances during the first seven months of the year.

He also cited moderate inflation, foreign reserves exceeding $28.5 billion at the Central Bank of Jordan, and progress on projects under the Economic Modernization Vision, alongside supportive economic policies, as factors supporting market activity and investor confidence.

Referring to the exchange's performance in 2025, Wathaifi said the ASE received the Arab Federation of Capital Markets' annual award for the highest price index growth among Arab exchanges and ranked 13th globally in stock market performance, according to Bloomberg data.

Meanwhile, the ASE announced that trading restrictions on shares of Tuhama for Financial Investments (THMA) will remain in place after the company failed to submit its interim financial statements for the periods ending June 30 and Sept. 30, 2026, within the required deadlines.

//Petra// AO