Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Dnipro, Sparking Fire
“Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike sparked a fire,” the post said.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.Read also: Russian drone attack damages homes, warehouse and vehicles in Lviv community
As reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro has risen to 15.
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