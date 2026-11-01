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Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Dnipro, Sparking Fire

Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Dnipro, Sparking Fire


Date: 2026-11-01 09:06:31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike sparked a fire,” the post said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages homes, warehouse and vehicles in Lviv community

As reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro has risen to 15.

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UkrinForm

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