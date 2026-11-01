Iran Declares UK Navy, RAF, MI6 Terrorist, Hostile Entities
(MENAFN) Iran has branded three arms of Britain’s military and intelligence apparatus as “terrorist and hostile” entities, escalating a diplomatic confrontation with London, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.
The designation covers Britain’s Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). Tehran said the move responds to what it described as a year of anti-Iran actions by the British government.
The measure took effect Sunday and follows a resolution adopted by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement denounced British policies toward Iran as violations of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly those protecting national sovereignty and barring unlawful measures against other states.
The ministry said Iran remains determined to protect its national security and interests. It pointed to several “hostile” actions by London, including Britain’s role in the war against Iran by allowing its military bases and facilities on British territory to be used, and its labeling of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a “threat to national security.”
Tehran maintained that the steps comply with international law and the principle of reciprocity, and warned that the British government would bear responsibility for their consequences.
The designation covers Britain’s Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). Tehran said the move responds to what it described as a year of anti-Iran actions by the British government.
The measure took effect Sunday and follows a resolution adopted by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement denounced British policies toward Iran as violations of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly those protecting national sovereignty and barring unlawful measures against other states.
The ministry said Iran remains determined to protect its national security and interests. It pointed to several “hostile” actions by London, including Britain’s role in the war against Iran by allowing its military bases and facilities on British territory to be used, and its labeling of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a “threat to national security.”
Tehran maintained that the steps comply with international law and the principle of reciprocity, and warned that the British government would bear responsibility for their consequences.
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