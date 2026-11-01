Serbia Repeats Parliamentary Voting at Fifty-Three Polling Stations
(MENAFN) Repeat voting in Serbia’s Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections began Sunday at 53 polling stations following irregularities and problems with the counting of ballots, according to the Serbian Republic Electoral Commission (RIK).
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. A total of 24,438 registered voters is eligible to participate in the repeated ballot.
The electoral commission ordered a new vote at 31 polling stations where election results could not be established, as well as at another 22 locations where the original voting process had been annulled.
Preliminary results announced by the RIK on Monday, covering 8,187 of the country's 8,392 polling stations, showed the student-supported electoral list, "Student List - Students Are Winning," leading with 52.71% of the vote.
The "Aleksandar Vucic - United Serbia" list, headed by the Serbian Progressive Party, secured 39.17%, according to the commission's figures.
The repeat voting is expected to determine the results in the affected polling districts and contribute to the final outcome of the parliamentary election.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. A total of 24,438 registered voters is eligible to participate in the repeated ballot.
The electoral commission ordered a new vote at 31 polling stations where election results could not be established, as well as at another 22 locations where the original voting process had been annulled.
Preliminary results announced by the RIK on Monday, covering 8,187 of the country's 8,392 polling stations, showed the student-supported electoral list, "Student List - Students Are Winning," leading with 52.71% of the vote.
The "Aleksandar Vucic - United Serbia" list, headed by the Serbian Progressive Party, secured 39.17%, according to the commission's figures.
The repeat voting is expected to determine the results in the affected polling districts and contribute to the final outcome of the parliamentary election.
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