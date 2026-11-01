Over 30 Suspected Bandits Dead After Failed Nigeria Town Raid
(MENAFN) More than 30 bodies believed to belong to suspected bandits have been recovered in northwestern Nigeria, days after security forces beat back an assault on Bukkuyum town in Zamfara State, police said Sunday.
Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara State police, told a Chinese state news agency by telephone that the suspected bandits tried to storm Bukkuyum town, in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, and were met by security operatives in a gunfight on Oct. 28. Most of the attackers escaped with gunshot wounds, he said.
Several days later, security operatives and residents found and recovered more than 30 bodies scattered across farmlands, Abubakar said. “The corpses are believed to be those of the fleeing bandits due to the superior firepower of the security operatives,” he added.
Security operations are continuing in Bukkuyum to dislodge armed groups operating in the area, the police official said.
The area has suffered deadly violence before. In February, armed men on more than 150 motorcycles stormed a community in Bukkuyum, firing indiscriminately at residents and torching buildings. At least 50 people were killed, and dozens of women and children were abducted.
Armed banditry and kidnapping remain recurring problems across Nigeria’s northwest.
Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara State police, told a Chinese state news agency by telephone that the suspected bandits tried to storm Bukkuyum town, in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, and were met by security operatives in a gunfight on Oct. 28. Most of the attackers escaped with gunshot wounds, he said.
Several days later, security operatives and residents found and recovered more than 30 bodies scattered across farmlands, Abubakar said. “The corpses are believed to be those of the fleeing bandits due to the superior firepower of the security operatives,” he added.
Security operations are continuing in Bukkuyum to dislodge armed groups operating in the area, the police official said.
The area has suffered deadly violence before. In February, armed men on more than 150 motorcycles stormed a community in Bukkuyum, firing indiscriminately at residents and torching buildings. At least 50 people were killed, and dozens of women and children were abducted.
Armed banditry and kidnapping remain recurring problems across Nigeria’s northwest.
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