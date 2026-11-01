Shooting After Birmingham Football Game Leaves One Dead, Eight Injured
(MENAFN) One person was killed and eight others wounded in a shooting outside a football stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, following a game on Saturday, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred outside Legion Field shortly after the Magic City Classic football game, prompting a police response and the detention of one person in connection with the shooting.
Birmingham Police Department Officer Darrell Freeman said gunfire broke out shortly after 7:50 p.m. local time (0050 GMT Sunday) in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West.
"Officers responded and found multiple gunshot victims," Freeman told reporters during a press conference.
He confirmed that nine people had been shot, with one victim pronounced dead. Among the eight injured, one was in critical condition, while the remaining seven were reported to be stable.
Police officers recovered several firearms from the scene as part of their investigation. Authorities also detained one individual and transported the person to police headquarters for questioning.
Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the shooting or whether additional suspects may be involved.
The incident occurred outside Legion Field shortly after the Magic City Classic football game, prompting a police response and the detention of one person in connection with the shooting.
Birmingham Police Department Officer Darrell Freeman said gunfire broke out shortly after 7:50 p.m. local time (0050 GMT Sunday) in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West.
"Officers responded and found multiple gunshot victims," Freeman told reporters during a press conference.
He confirmed that nine people had been shot, with one victim pronounced dead. Among the eight injured, one was in critical condition, while the remaining seven were reported to be stable.
Police officers recovered several firearms from the scene as part of their investigation. Authorities also detained one individual and transported the person to police headquarters for questioning.
Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the shooting or whether additional suspects may be involved.
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