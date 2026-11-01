Australia Expands Subsidized Medicine Access for Cystic Fibrosis, Cancer, Thyroid Disease
(MENAFN) Australia has broadened access to government-subsidized medicines for people living with cystic fibrosis, blood cancer and thyroid eye disease through changes to its Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), Health Minister Mark Butler announced Sunday.
The new measures, which came into effect on Nov. 1, include expanding eligibility for a granule formulation of Trikafta to children aged six to 11 with cystic fibrosis who weigh less than 30 kilograms. The medicine targets the underlying cause of the inherited condition.
The granule version is intended to make treatment easier for younger patients who have difficulty swallowing conventional tablets. Around 3,300 Australians are expected to benefit from the expanded coverage annually, according to a government statement.
Patients without access to PBS subsidies could otherwise face treatment costs exceeding 20,300 Australian dollars (approximately 14,200 US dollars) for each prescription.
The updated scheme also includes Tepezza, which is used to treat active moderate-to-severe thyroid eye disease. Government estimates indicate that approximately 310 people across Australia will benefit from the newly subsidized treatment each year.
In addition, coverage for Adcetris has been extended to offer patients with advanced CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma a new first-line treatment option. The condition is a type of blood cancer, and the expanded listing is expected to assist around 370 Australians annually.
The government has also revised the PBS arrangements for Repatha, a medication prescribed to manage high cholesterol. The changes allow eligible patients to receive larger quantities through the government's 60-day prescription initiative.
Under the PBS, eligible patients are required to pay no more than 25 Australian dollars per prescription, while concession card holders face a reduced maximum charge of 7.70 Australian dollars.
The government said it has approved additional funding for 511 new or amended medicine listings under the scheme since July 2022, as part of efforts to broaden access to treatments and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.
The new measures, which came into effect on Nov. 1, include expanding eligibility for a granule formulation of Trikafta to children aged six to 11 with cystic fibrosis who weigh less than 30 kilograms. The medicine targets the underlying cause of the inherited condition.
The granule version is intended to make treatment easier for younger patients who have difficulty swallowing conventional tablets. Around 3,300 Australians are expected to benefit from the expanded coverage annually, according to a government statement.
Patients without access to PBS subsidies could otherwise face treatment costs exceeding 20,300 Australian dollars (approximately 14,200 US dollars) for each prescription.
The updated scheme also includes Tepezza, which is used to treat active moderate-to-severe thyroid eye disease. Government estimates indicate that approximately 310 people across Australia will benefit from the newly subsidized treatment each year.
In addition, coverage for Adcetris has been extended to offer patients with advanced CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma a new first-line treatment option. The condition is a type of blood cancer, and the expanded listing is expected to assist around 370 Australians annually.
The government has also revised the PBS arrangements for Repatha, a medication prescribed to manage high cholesterol. The changes allow eligible patients to receive larger quantities through the government's 60-day prescription initiative.
Under the PBS, eligible patients are required to pay no more than 25 Australian dollars per prescription, while concession card holders face a reduced maximum charge of 7.70 Australian dollars.
The government said it has approved additional funding for 511 new or amended medicine listings under the scheme since July 2022, as part of efforts to broaden access to treatments and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment