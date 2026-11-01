Stampede At Pakistan Wedding Ceremony Leaves One Dead, Thirteen Injured
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a stampede during a public wedding celebration in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Sunday, according to rescue officials.
The incident took place at a stadium along Daska Road in Sialkot district, where a TikTok personality was hosting a wedding ceremony that had been opened to the general public through an open invitation.
Officials said the event attracted a particularly large crowd after organizers announced a prize draw as part of the celebrations. The announcement drew numerous people to the venue, creating a heavy gathering outside the stadium.
The crowd buildup eventually led to a stampede, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured. Emergency responders attended the scene and dealt with the casualties, although further details about the victims and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
Police subsequently registered a case against those held responsible for the incident, according to rescue officials. Authorities have not provided further information about the investigation or whether any arrests have been made.
The incident took place at a stadium along Daska Road in Sialkot district, where a TikTok personality was hosting a wedding ceremony that had been opened to the general public through an open invitation.
Officials said the event attracted a particularly large crowd after organizers announced a prize draw as part of the celebrations. The announcement drew numerous people to the venue, creating a heavy gathering outside the stadium.
The crowd buildup eventually led to a stampede, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured. Emergency responders attended the scene and dealt with the casualties, although further details about the victims and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
Police subsequently registered a case against those held responsible for the incident, according to rescue officials. Authorities have not provided further information about the investigation or whether any arrests have been made.
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