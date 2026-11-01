Qatar Condemns LNG Tanker Attack, Warns of Threat to Global Energy Security
(MENAFN) Qatar has strongly denounced an attack targeting the liquefied natural gas tanker Al Mayeda in Gulf waters, cautioning that the incident could endanger maritime traffic and international energy supplies.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the vessel is operated by Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat, and characterized the incident as “a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.”
The ministry stressed that Qatar “reserves the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its property, safeguard its interests and ensure the safety of its vessels and crews.”
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened and establish who was behind the attack, according to the statement.
Doha also cautioned that such “reckless and irresponsible practices” could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability, security and the international economy.
The ministry further drew attention to the environmental dangers associated with attacks on energy transport vessels, warning that damage to LNG tankers could threaten marine ecosystems and water security across the region.
Nakilat announced earlier Sunday that one of its LNG carriers had been hit by “unidentified objects” while travelling through Gulf waters on Friday evening.
The company said the Al Mayeda was struck on October 30, but confirmed that all crew members remained unharmed and no environmental damage had been reported.
However, Nakilat did not provide details about the objects involved, disclose the identity of those responsible or reveal the precise location of the incident.
Nakilat is a publicly listed Qatari company with both public and private sector shareholders. It serves as a major part of the country's LNG transportation infrastructure and plays a central role in its energy export operations.
The attack comes as security concerns continue to affect commercial shipping across the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where merchant vessels and energy carriers have experienced repeated security incidents in recent months.
Several commercial tankers were targeted during October in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, with some incidents resulting in fires and damage to ships, according to maritime security reports.
Risks to maritime transportation have increased amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for international oil and gas shipments.
The United States and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the vessel is operated by Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat, and characterized the incident as “a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.”
The ministry stressed that Qatar “reserves the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its property, safeguard its interests and ensure the safety of its vessels and crews.”
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened and establish who was behind the attack, according to the statement.
Doha also cautioned that such “reckless and irresponsible practices” could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability, security and the international economy.
The ministry further drew attention to the environmental dangers associated with attacks on energy transport vessels, warning that damage to LNG tankers could threaten marine ecosystems and water security across the region.
Nakilat announced earlier Sunday that one of its LNG carriers had been hit by “unidentified objects” while travelling through Gulf waters on Friday evening.
The company said the Al Mayeda was struck on October 30, but confirmed that all crew members remained unharmed and no environmental damage had been reported.
However, Nakilat did not provide details about the objects involved, disclose the identity of those responsible or reveal the precise location of the incident.
Nakilat is a publicly listed Qatari company with both public and private sector shareholders. It serves as a major part of the country's LNG transportation infrastructure and plays a central role in its energy export operations.
The attack comes as security concerns continue to affect commercial shipping across the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where merchant vessels and energy carriers have experienced repeated security incidents in recent months.
Several commercial tankers were targeted during October in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, with some incidents resulting in fires and damage to ships, according to maritime security reports.
Risks to maritime transportation have increased amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for international oil and gas shipments.
The United States and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remained stalled.
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