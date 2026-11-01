Sri Lankan Woman Remains Stranded in Cook Islands Over Transit Visa Restrictions
(MENAFN) Ruchira Ranasingha never expected that leaving Sri Lanka nearly a decade ago would eventually leave her trapped on a remote group of islands in the South Pacific.
The 50-year-old has spent the past three years in the Cook Islands, unable to return home despite repeatedly expressing her desperation to leave. She told the BBC she would even agree to travel "handcuffed, bound and gagged" if that were necessary to make the journey back to Sri Lanka.
Ranasingha had originally planned to build a new life in New Zealand after seeking asylum there. She says an immigration adviser recommended that she temporarily leave the country and apply for a work visa from abroad. However, after arriving in the Cook Islands, her application was turned down. Her departure from New Zealand also meant she violated the conditions attached to her existing asylum-related visa.
New Zealand authorities have since refused to grant her a transit visa, which she needs to pass through the country on her journey home. Australia has also declined to issue the necessary permission.
The remaining international routes from the Cook Islands lead to Tahiti and Hawaii, but both destinations require her to provide biometric information in New Zealand before her visa applications can be processed.
With these restrictions in place, Ranasingha has been unable to find a practical route out of the archipelago.
Her prolonged separation from family has taken a significant emotional toll. She said her only son is due to marry in November, and she is desperate to attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, her mother has become so distressed over her situation that she frequently requires hospital treatment.
"My son - my only child - is getting married in November and I really want to be there for his wedding. My mother is so worried about what has happened to me that she is constantly in and out of hospital," she said through tears.
The 50-year-old has spent the past three years in the Cook Islands, unable to return home despite repeatedly expressing her desperation to leave. She told the BBC she would even agree to travel "handcuffed, bound and gagged" if that were necessary to make the journey back to Sri Lanka.
Ranasingha had originally planned to build a new life in New Zealand after seeking asylum there. She says an immigration adviser recommended that she temporarily leave the country and apply for a work visa from abroad. However, after arriving in the Cook Islands, her application was turned down. Her departure from New Zealand also meant she violated the conditions attached to her existing asylum-related visa.
New Zealand authorities have since refused to grant her a transit visa, which she needs to pass through the country on her journey home. Australia has also declined to issue the necessary permission.
The remaining international routes from the Cook Islands lead to Tahiti and Hawaii, but both destinations require her to provide biometric information in New Zealand before her visa applications can be processed.
With these restrictions in place, Ranasingha has been unable to find a practical route out of the archipelago.
Her prolonged separation from family has taken a significant emotional toll. She said her only son is due to marry in November, and she is desperate to attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, her mother has become so distressed over her situation that she frequently requires hospital treatment.
"My son - my only child - is getting married in November and I really want to be there for his wedding. My mother is so worried about what has happened to me that she is constantly in and out of hospital," she said through tears.
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