Judge Dismisses Trump Defamation Case Over Epstein Birthday Letter
(MENAFN) A US federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, describing the case as "grasping at straws".
Trump filed the legal action last year against the newspaper's parent company, Dow Jones, along with its owner Rupert Murdoch, following the publication of a report about an alleged letter bearing Trump's name that was included in a birthday album prepared for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, before Epstein faced criminal charges related to sexual abuse.
Trump has repeatedly denied writing or signing the letter, which reportedly contained suggestive wording alongside an illustration outlining a woman's body.
Judge Darrin Gayles ruled that the lawsuit conflicted with First Amendment protections guaranteeing freedom of the press. The judge had previously rejected an earlier version of the case, which sought $20 billion in compensation. Trump's legal team subsequently submitted a revised complaint requesting $10 billion, but Gayles dismissed it "with prejudice", preventing the president from bringing the same case again.
The newspaper's report about Epstein's 50th birthday album, including the disputed letter attributed to Trump, emerged as the administration faced growing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over its handling of documents connected to Epstein.
Trump had accused the publication of defaming him and violating laws governing libel when it released the report.
In his 20-page decision, Gayles highlighted the newspaper's "thoughtful and detailed investigation" behind the publication. He also said the lawsuit was attempting to "manufacture flaws" in the reporting.
Trump filed the legal action last year against the newspaper's parent company, Dow Jones, along with its owner Rupert Murdoch, following the publication of a report about an alleged letter bearing Trump's name that was included in a birthday album prepared for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, before Epstein faced criminal charges related to sexual abuse.
Trump has repeatedly denied writing or signing the letter, which reportedly contained suggestive wording alongside an illustration outlining a woman's body.
Judge Darrin Gayles ruled that the lawsuit conflicted with First Amendment protections guaranteeing freedom of the press. The judge had previously rejected an earlier version of the case, which sought $20 billion in compensation. Trump's legal team subsequently submitted a revised complaint requesting $10 billion, but Gayles dismissed it "with prejudice", preventing the president from bringing the same case again.
The newspaper's report about Epstein's 50th birthday album, including the disputed letter attributed to Trump, emerged as the administration faced growing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over its handling of documents connected to Epstein.
Trump had accused the publication of defaming him and violating laws governing libel when it released the report.
In his 20-page decision, Gayles highlighted the newspaper's "thoughtful and detailed investigation" behind the publication. He also said the lawsuit was attempting to "manufacture flaws" in the reporting.
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