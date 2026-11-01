KROHNE brings AI-enabled, standards-based measurement and pipeline intelligence to ADIPEC 2026

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) Hall 12, Stand 12334, ADNEC Abu Dhabi, 2 to 5 November 2026. SUMMIT 8800, PipePatrol NEO, KROHNE NEXUS and the latest OPTIMASS Coriolis portfolio on show, with daily afternoon Tech Talks from KROHNE's regional experts and global leaders.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2026. KROHNE, the global process instrumentation and measurement solutions manufacturer, will present its latest digital, AI-enabled and custody transfer technologies at ADIPEC 2026, taking place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 2 to 5 November. Visitors to Hall 12, Stand 12334 will see how precise measurement, intelligent pipeline monitoring and connected service platforms help operators deliver the growth, reliability, intelligence and delivery that ADIPEC 2026 has placed at the centre of its agenda.

This year's programme reflects an industry under pressure to do more with existing assets while securing supply. Artificial intelligence and digital transformation are among the leading conference themes, attracting more than 1,200 technical paper submissions. KROHNE's showcase responds directly to that agenda, with technologies that turn trusted field data into faster decisions, safer pipelines and lower-cost maintenance across upstream, midstream and downstream operations.

Custody transfer you can audit: SUMMIT 8800

The SUMMIT 8800 flow computer unites custody transfer, fiscal and allocation metering in a single device, combining up to five meter types while still completing custody transfer calculations within 0.25 seconds. It complies with the principal international standards, including OIML, ISO, API and AGA, and exposes all calculated values over Modbus for direct integration with DCS, PLC and SCADA systems. Fiscal and maintenance data are held separately, so engineers can maintain the system remotely without compromising data integrity, supported by a full, personalised audit trail. The SUMMIT 8800 was also the first flow computer on the market to be fully certified by NMi for hydrogen applications. KROHNE metering specialists will lead dedicated SUMMIT 8800 sessions during the show.

AI-enhanced pipeline protection: PipePatrol NEO

Launched in July 2026, PipePatrol NEO is KROHNE's next-generation solution for pipeline leak detection, theft detection and integrity monitoring. At its core is NEPM (Neural Engine Pipeline Monitoring), which continuously compares a virtual model of the pipeline with live flow, pressure and temperature data, then applies AI-based pattern recognition to identify and locate deviations. The system learns from operating data and adapts to changing conditions, delivering fast alarms and precise leak localisation with minimal false alarms, including during transient operation. Its modular design covers leak, theft and line break detection, stress monitoring, tightness testing, batch and pig tracking and predictive modelling, in line with API 1130, API 1175, TRFL and CSA Z662. PipePatrol NEO can be retrofitted to existing pipelines, integrates with SCADA, and serves oil, gas, hydrogen and CO2 networks. The KROHNE pipeline team will demonstrate PipePatrol NEO on the stand.

Remote maintenance driven by data: KROHNE NEXUS

The KROHNE NEXUS IoT platform connects installed KROHNE instruments to a secure digital environment, where AI and machine learning analyse device diagnostics and process data to anticipate maintenance needs before they affect operations. Operators gain remote visibility of their instrument fleet, can prioritise interventions by condition rather than calendar, and can deploy specialist support more efficiently across dispersed sites. Live NEXUS demonstrations will run on the stand touchscreens throughout the show.

Precision at every scale: the latest OPTIMASS Coriolis portfolio

KROHNE's OPTIMASS Coriolis mass flowmeters deliver mass flow accuracy of approximately 0.1 percent, five to ten times better than most conventional flow technologies. The portfolio extends from compact meters for space-constrained skids to the OPTIMASS 2400, with a maximum flow rate of 4,600 tonnes per hour, the highest flow capacity of any Coriolis meter on the market. Entrained Gas Management maintains reliable measurement in two-phase conditions, and the OPTIMASS 6400 sustains operation from cryogenic to high-temperature service. Regional Coriolis specialists will present the portfolio during the week's Tech Talks.

Collaboration, digitisation and trust

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East, said: "The energy system our customers are building has to be more productive, more secure and more connected than ever, and no single supplier can deliver that alone. At ADIPEC we are doubling down on collaboration with operators, EPCs and partners, and on digitisation that creates real value in the field. Every technology we are showing is built on open, international standards, so it integrates with the systems customers already run rather than locking them in. Interoperability and cyber security are not optional extras; they are the foundation that allows AI and remote operations to be trusted with custody transfer and critical pipeline assets. Our message to the region is simple: measure with confidence, connect securely, and let us build the next generation of intelligent operations together."

Tech Talks every afternoon

KROHNE will host short Tech Talks on the stand every afternoon of the show, covering pipeline leak and theft detection, Coriolis mass flow measurement, digital service solutions and the role of measurement in emerging sectors such as data centres and AI infrastructure. Each session is designed for engineers and decision makers who want practical insight in a compact format, followed by time for questions with the presenters.

Throughout the week, visitors can meet KROHNE's regional experts from across the Middle East and Africa alongside global leaders from KROHNE's European business centres, to discuss specific applications, projects and partnership opportunities.

Places at the Tech Talks and one-to-one meetings with KROHNE specialists can be reserved in advance where visitors can select their preferred date.

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