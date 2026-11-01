Kremlin Says Putin Would Answer Zelenskyy’s Call for Direct Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin remains willing to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and would respond if the Ukrainian leader called him, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview published Sunday.
Speaking to a Vesti journalist, Ushakov said Putin had consistently remained open to direct communication with his Ukrainian counterpart.
"I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks," Ushakov said.
He also indicated that Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow to meet the Russian president.
"He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come," Ushakov said.
Kremlin Favors Initial Trilateral Talks With US, Ukraine
Commenting on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Ushakov said the opening rounds of negotiations should bring together representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
He suggested that European officials could join discussions at a subsequent stage, but stressed that the initial meetings should follow a three-party format.
"We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format," he said.
Ushakov Comments On Russia-Africa Summit
In a separate part of the interview, Ushakov said attempts to undermine the Russia-Africa summit had been unsuccessful, although he provided no further details.
The third edition of the summit concluded in Moscow on Oct. 29, marking the first time the event had been hosted in the Russian capital.
Delegations from 48 African countries attended, including 22 heads of state.
The previous summit was held in St. Petersburg in 2023, following the inaugural gathering in Sochi in 2019.
Speaking to a Vesti journalist, Ushakov said Putin had consistently remained open to direct communication with his Ukrainian counterpart.
"I think he will answer, of course. Putin has not once refused talks," Ushakov said.
He also indicated that Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow to meet the Russian president.
"He is sending signals through various sources. He wants to talk, and if he wants to talk so much, let him come," Ushakov said.
Kremlin Favors Initial Trilateral Talks With US, Ukraine
Commenting on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Ushakov said the opening rounds of negotiations should bring together representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
He suggested that European officials could join discussions at a subsequent stage, but stressed that the initial meetings should follow a three-party format.
"We have working contacts with the Americans. So it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of talks be held in a trilateral format," he said.
Ushakov Comments On Russia-Africa Summit
In a separate part of the interview, Ushakov said attempts to undermine the Russia-Africa summit had been unsuccessful, although he provided no further details.
The third edition of the summit concluded in Moscow on Oct. 29, marking the first time the event had been hosted in the Russian capital.
Delegations from 48 African countries attended, including 22 heads of state.
The previous summit was held in St. Petersburg in 2023, following the inaugural gathering in Sochi in 2019.
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