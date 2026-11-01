Israeli Attacks Kill Eight Palestinians Across Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) At least eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last year continued, according to medical sources.
Five Palestinians died in an airstrike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said.
Local sources reported that the strike landed near schools attended by children, triggering panic among students.
In a separate incident, three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital.
The source said six additional people were wounded, with their injuries ranging in severity.
Local sources said an Israeli drone had struck a group of civilians gathered on al-Thawra Street.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,580 Palestinians and injured another 5,711 since Oct. 10, 2025.
The ministry also reported that Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 175,000 people wounded. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
Five Palestinians died in an airstrike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said.
Local sources reported that the strike landed near schools attended by children, triggering panic among students.
In a separate incident, three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting al-Thawra Street in Gaza City, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital.
The source said six additional people were wounded, with their injuries ranging in severity.
Local sources said an Israeli drone had struck a group of civilians gathered on al-Thawra Street.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,580 Palestinians and injured another 5,711 since Oct. 10, 2025.
The ministry also reported that Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 175,000 people wounded. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
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