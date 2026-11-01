Yemen Appoints New Governors for Houthi-Contested Provinces
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council issued two decrees on Sunday naming new governors for al-Bayda in the country’s central region and al-Jawf in the north, both of which are partially under Houthi control.
Major General Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi was appointed governor of al-Bayda, while Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi was named governor of al-Jawf and commander of its military axis, according to government reports.
Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi as governor of al-Bayda. Meanwhile, al-Akimi replaces al-Awadhi in al-Jawf, where the latter had previously served as governor.
The appointments come amid ongoing military tensions in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters continue to clash over strategically important positions.
The Houthis maintain control over most of al-Bayda, while authority in al-Jawf remains divided between the group and forces aligned with the government.
Al-Bayda is strategically significant because of its central position in Yemen and its borders with eight provinces, four to its north and four to its south.
Al-Jawf also holds considerable military and geographic importance. It borders Saudi Arabia and is located near the Houthi-controlled provinces of Saada, Amran and Sanaa, while also sharing borders with the government-held provinces of Marib and Hadhramaut.
Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been conducting an operation known as “Dawn of Yemen,” aimed at restoring state institutions from Houthi control and recapturing the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified again in July, resulting in thousands of people being killed or wounded and displacing more than a quarter of a million, according to UN reports.
The renewed hostilities brought an end to a period of relative calm that had continued since April 2022. Meanwhile, ongoing clashes and population displacement have further aggravated Yemen’s humanitarian emergency.
The country has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Major General Hussein al-Ajji Ali al-Awadhi was appointed governor of al-Bayda, while Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi was named governor of al-Jawf and commander of its military axis, according to government reports.
Al-Awadhi succeeds Nasser al-Sawadi as governor of al-Bayda. Meanwhile, al-Akimi replaces al-Awadhi in al-Jawf, where the latter had previously served as governor.
The appointments come amid ongoing military tensions in both provinces, where government troops and Houthi fighters continue to clash over strategically important positions.
The Houthis maintain control over most of al-Bayda, while authority in al-Jawf remains divided between the group and forces aligned with the government.
Al-Bayda is strategically significant because of its central position in Yemen and its borders with eight provinces, four to its north and four to its south.
Al-Jawf also holds considerable military and geographic importance. It borders Saudi Arabia and is located near the Houthi-controlled provinces of Saada, Amran and Sanaa, while also sharing borders with the government-held provinces of Marib and Hadhramaut.
Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been conducting an operation known as “Dawn of Yemen,” aimed at restoring state institutions from Houthi control and recapturing the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified again in July, resulting in thousands of people being killed or wounded and displacing more than a quarter of a million, according to UN reports.
The renewed hostilities brought an end to a period of relative calm that had continued since April 2022. Meanwhile, ongoing clashes and population displacement have further aggravated Yemen’s humanitarian emergency.
The country has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
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