EU Calls on Poland to Uphold Constitution Amid Tribunal Disputes
(MENAFN) The European Union urged Poland on Sunday to ensure its Constitutional Tribunal operates in line with the country's constitution and European legal requirements as a political dispute over the court continues to intensify.
"The Commission is following closely the recent developments," a European Commission spokeswoman said.
"It is for the Polish authorities to ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can function in accordance with the Polish constitution and in respect of the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union," she added.
The spokeswoman said the appointment of eight new Constitutional Tribunal members falls within the constitutional authority of the Sejm, Poland's lower parliamentary chamber.
She referred to an opinion issued by the Venice Commission on Oct. 13, 2026, which affirmed the Sejm's power to make the appointments.
"Also, on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued interim measures obliging the competent Polish authorities to refrain from hindering the taking up and exercise of judicial duties by judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026," she said.
"The Commission is following closely the recent developments," a European Commission spokeswoman said.
"It is for the Polish authorities to ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can function in accordance with the Polish constitution and in respect of the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union," she added.
The spokeswoman said the appointment of eight new Constitutional Tribunal members falls within the constitutional authority of the Sejm, Poland's lower parliamentary chamber.
She referred to an opinion issued by the Venice Commission on Oct. 13, 2026, which affirmed the Sejm's power to make the appointments.
"Also, on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued interim measures obliging the competent Polish authorities to refrain from hindering the taking up and exercise of judicial duties by judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026," she said.
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