Israeli Army Builds Roads to Connect Military Positions in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military is constructing new roads across mountainous and valley areas in southern Lebanon to link its military positions, according to reports published Saturday.
The construction is underway in the western and central parts of the region, where Israeli forces have established military posts on Lebanese territory under occupation.
The roadworks are taking place alongside demolition operations carried out by Israeli forces in the affected areas.
In the central sector, military activity has been reported around Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. Maroun al-Ras is situated overlooking the Israeli settlement of Avivim across the border.
The western sector covers Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab, where the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are deployed.
The developments follow US-sponsored military and technical discussions between Lebanon and Israel held in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20-21.
The meetings concluded without a publicly announced breakthrough or a joint statement. Reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue negotiations, although differences persisted over an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
A framework agreement reached in June calls for Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
Despite the arrangement, Israel has continued its military operations across Lebanon.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 and forced more than 1 million from their homes, according to figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
The construction is underway in the western and central parts of the region, where Israeli forces have established military posts on Lebanese territory under occupation.
The roadworks are taking place alongside demolition operations carried out by Israeli forces in the affected areas.
In the central sector, military activity has been reported around Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. Maroun al-Ras is situated overlooking the Israeli settlement of Avivim across the border.
The western sector covers Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab, where the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are deployed.
The developments follow US-sponsored military and technical discussions between Lebanon and Israel held in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20-21.
The meetings concluded without a publicly announced breakthrough or a joint statement. Reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue negotiations, although differences persisted over an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
A framework agreement reached in June calls for Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
Despite the arrangement, Israel has continued its military operations across Lebanon.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 and forced more than 1 million from their homes, according to figures from Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment